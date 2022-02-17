EWC nursing program accepting new applicants into daytime cohort

• Set up an appointment to take the TEAS Entrance Examination. Date/times are found on our web page at https://ewc.wy.edu/academic-services/majors/nursing/teas-testing-schedules/. Please call 307-624-7000 to test in Douglas and 307-532-8288 to test in Torrington. The test results must be sent to Eastern Wyoming College no later than March 1 with a minimum score of 58.7% or higher. Admission is ranked by TEAS scores plus Program GPA (please see https://ewc.wy.edu/academic-services/majors/nursing/nursing-admission-ranking/ for admission worksheet). Students should be aware that the TEAS is a high-stakes test with average test scores from our prior cohort at 66%. Our competitive program only admits 16 students to our day cohort.