TORRINGTON, Wyo. – Eastern Wyoming College is kicking off the celebration of its 75th anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 5 – 9 p.m. with the Bands on Campus Celebration.

The celebration will feature fun for the whole family with live music, bounce houses, food trucks and more.

Eastern Wyoming College opened its doors in Torrington in 1948. The college now has two campuses, in Torrington and Douglas, Wyoming, and a number of outreach centers.

Community members are encouraged to come and celebrate the kickoff of the 75th Anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 5-9 p.m. on Eastern Wyoming College’s main campus at 3200 W. C St.

For more information, call 307-532-8200.