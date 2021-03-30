EWC plans in-person commencement ceremonies

TORRINGTON — Eastern Wyoming College announces that in-person commencement ceremonies will be held at the College in Torrington on Friday, May 14.

One ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. for those students completing Associate of Applied Science degrees and certificates. Students completing an Associate degree in nursing, Associate of Arts, and Associate of Science will have a ceremony at 2 p.m.

Both ceremonies will be held in the Verl Petsch Jr. Gymnasium. Graduates will be allowed to have four guests each in attendance. Ticketing information will be released at a later date. Social distancing measures will be in place.

Commencement speakers will be announced at a later date.