EWC Rodeo Team hosting Black Jeans & Gold Buckles Gala

TORRINGTON —Eastern Wyoming College’s Rodeo Team will host a fundraiser, “Black Jeans & Gold Buckles Gala,” on Friday, Nov. 18 at the Rendezvous Center at the Goshen County Fairgrounds.

“The fundraiser is a way to help cover the costs the team members have to pay out of their own pockets to compete,” EWC Head Rodeo Coach Whit Peterson said. “It will also go toward covering the cost of feed and care of the livestock we practice on every day.”

The gala will feature a cocktail hour beginning at 4:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and the live auction starting at 7 p.m. A silent auction will also take place and the “Southern Fryed” band will play live music after the conclusion of the auction, and there will be fun activities for everyone.

Among the auction items there are National Finals Rodeo Plaza Tickets of the buyer’s choice, Cheyenne Frontier Days tickets, a two person guided Fly Fishing trip, and a four-person guided goose hunt, and much more.

Tickets are $35 each, with children 10-years-old and younger free. Tickets can be purchased in-person at EWC or online at cvent.me/LZZgaz. Dinner will be catered by Redz Bar and Grill and a cash bar will be provided by 307 Sports Bar and Grill.

“EWC’s Rodeo Team members dedicate their time and talents every day to represent our community,” Peterson said. “This is a way for us to give back to them.”

For more information, contact Rodeo Head Coach Whit Peterson at 307-575-0314 or wpeterson@ewc.wy.edu.