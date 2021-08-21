EWC still recovering from cyber-event but ready to begin the fall semester

TORRINGTON — Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington and Douglas are still in the midst of recovering from a ransomware attack which victimized the College in June. Great efforts have been made to restore College operations back to pre-event status but there is much work still remaining.

Despite the system functionality challenges, the College is prepared and excited for students to return to campus to kick off the Fall 2021 semester with New Student Orientation on Sunday, Aug. 22 and classes beginning on Monday, Aug. 23. Students are encouraged to ask questions or seek assistance as operations are restored.

Listed below are critical dates and deadlines for students. Please make sure to review these important dates. Consult with your advisor for any course and/or schedule changes as soon as possible. If you don’t know who your advisor is, please contact college officials immediately.

— Monday, Aug. 23 – Regular Semester and Block A Classes Start

— Thursday, Aug.26 – Last day to add Block A (8 week) classes at 4 p.m./Last day to drop Block A (8 week) classes for a 100% tuition and fee refund at 4 p.m.

— Friday, Aug. 27 – Last day to add Regular semester (16 week) classes at 4 p.m.