EWC to hold new student registration events

TORRINGTON — Eastern Wyoming College has announced that five new student registration events will be held at the main campus in Torrington or via Zoom. Monday, April 25th virtual appointments only will be scheduled from 4-7 p.m. Monday, May 23; Friday, June 17; and Monday, June 20 will be virtual or in person appointments from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Students will sign up for a 1-hour session to meet with their advisor to register for the Fall 2022 semester.

Students will have the opportunity to begin with ACCUPLACER placement exams, if needed. This placement exam is used to ensure placement into the appropriate English, reading and math courses. There is a fee of $20 for these computer-based exams. Students should bring a calculator for the mathematics portion of the test.

Financial Aid staff will be available to assist students with the financial aid process and preparing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Students are encouraged to sign up early for the new student registration sessions. To sign up, call Michelle at 307-532-8230 or visit the EWC website at ewc.wy.edu to sign up online.

Registration for the Summer 2022 session is also currently open. A complete schedule is available online at ewc.wy.edu.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form