Appointments will begin at 8 a.m. and will conclude at 1:30 p.m. Walk-ins will be welcome at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. The student technicians will do minimal brushing and do not shave out mats. A current rabies certificate is required to participate. If an owner has a dog that is scared of the dryer, they need to be here early so they can stay until they are dry.