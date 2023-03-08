The Eastern Wyoming College Veterinary Technology Club will be holding a dog wash on Saturday, March 11.
Appointments will begin at 8 a.m. and will conclude at 1:30 p.m. Walk-ins will be welcome at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. The student technicians will do minimal brushing and do not shave out mats. A current rabies certificate is required to participate. If an owner has a dog that is scared of the dryer, they need to be here early so they can stay until they are dry.
Pricing per dog is as follows:
Bath:
Small Dog (0-20#) $10
Medium Dog (20.1-50#) $12
Large Dog (50.1 – 90#) $15
Extra Large Dog (90.1 and above) $20
Added charge for long hair: (Require additional grooming and drying time)
$5 per dog
Other Services:
Nail trim: $10
If the weather permits, the students will set up a registration table outside of the north entrance to the Veterinary Technology building.
Vet Tech students will be calling previous customers for appointments. To make an appointment, please contact Haley at 307-622-8092. Leave a message and a student will return your call.