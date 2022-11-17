EWC Vet Tech club holding dog wash

TORRINGTON —The Eastern Wyoming College Veterinary Technology Club will be holding a dog wash on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Appointments will begin at 8 a.m. and will conclude at 1:30 p.m. Walk-ins will be welcome at 9 until 11:00 a.m. The student technicians will do minimal brushing and do not shave out mats. A current rabies certificate is required to participate. If you have a dog that is scared of the dryer, they need to be here early so they can stay until they are dry.
If the weather permits, the students will set up a registration table outside of the north entrance to the Veterinary Technology building.
Vet Tech students will be calling previous customers for appointments. To make an appointment and for information regarding pricing, please contact Gracie at 307-389-3605. Leave a message and a student will return your call.