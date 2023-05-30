Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Photographic inspiration came early for the late William J. Clark. When he was only 6 years old, his mother died in a tragic generator explosion. He and his two siblings were sent to be raised by their aunt and uncle since, at that time, children didn’t stay with their widower fathers.

His guardians recognized Clark’s insatiable curiosity — he’d been kicked out of second grade and sent to the library because the teacher said “she had nothing she could teach him” — and they gave the 9-year- old boy his first camera. He skipped third grade and he built his first darkroom at age 10.

Some of Clark's works are now on display at the West Nebraska Arts Center that will show through June. The exhibit, called "Retrospect by William J. Clark,’" is supported by Laura Clark, the Nebraska Arts Council, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Many photographs by Clark have a distinctive style, perhaps harkening back to that first black-and-white camera. Traditionally, they are medium format, single subject, still life, black-and-white images that have been hand matted in black metal Nielsen frames. Each image, whether of a seashell, flower, or piece of fruit somehow evokes a feeling of solitude and stillness as well as a sense of thoughtfulness.

His piece, “Nautilus Halved,” was featured in the arts center’s 2000 IMAGE photography show and was the catalyst for his wife, Laura, falling in love with him.

“I fell in love when I saw the photo as I was walking upstairs. I thought, ‘I have to know this artist.’”

Laura and Bill married in 2003. Though Bill had darkrooms in previous houses, he had started moving toward digital photography and color photography and purchased a large format printer that was donated to the arts center. Ever curious and looking for new projects, he also learned everything he could about bookbinding and its history.

In addition to being a talented photographer, Clark was a voracious reader, prolific writer and teacher.

“If you were curious about something and he had the knowledge, he’d teach you," his wife said.

While the vast portfolio of photos in the show would seem to imply that Clark’s job was that of a professional photographer he, in fact, was an engineer for NETV for 45 years, retiring in 2010. He moved to the Panhandle in 1979 and worked in Angora at the television tower.

When he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in July of 2012, he asked his doctors about his chances of a long life and the quality of that life. When given the terminal diagnosis, he decided not to pursue treatment and shared, “I don’t feel cheated, but I am a little disappointed." He was still curious and felt there wasn’t enough time to learn everything before he went. He was creative right up until his death.

Laura said, “Even when he could no longer walk on his own, he had a sketch pad and would draw and even made handmade Christmas cards for his sons.”

The show at Western Nebraska Arts Center features pieces on loan from his widow, Laura, as well as several pieces loaned by private collectors. Many of the pieces will be offered for sale, including pieces that have not yet been framed.

Laura could think of no better way to celebrate what would have been Clark’s 80th birthday.

“I volunteer at the arts center because it was a place that he loved," she said. "Sometimes I see glimpses of him there and, for a moment, we get to be together.”

She is looking forward to watching the opening night crowd enjoy his artwork.

The opening reception will be Thursday, June 1, from 5 - 7 p.m. His artwork will be displayed June 1-25, 2023. Gallery hours are Tuesday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 5p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, from 1 - 5 p.m.