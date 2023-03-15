Professors from Oglala Lakota College shared their love for hands-on science with nearly 100 visitors at Agate Fossil Beds National Monument this past Saturday, March 11. The National Park Service and OLC hosted the event to celebrate National Science Education Day.

"I loved hearing advanced science terms being tossed around like they were everyday words kids used on the playground," said Lead Ranger Tera Lynn Gray.

In the monument theater, transformed for the day into "The Little Shop of Physics," a 1-year-old toddler giggled while holding a wiggling string as her older sister counted the number of standing waves formed by the string's vibration and wavelength.

Another young boy shrieked with delight. "Look," he exclaimed to his dad, "I made a wind tunnel."

Merle Brave and Jesse Pina of OLC hosted the Agate event using resources originally developed by Colorado State University, Fort Collins. Brian Jones, director and founder of the program at CSU, worked with OLC professors to set up their own program over a decade ago and has been partnered with them ever since. “The big message is that science is accessible," Jones said. "The stuff we do is exciting, it’s fun, it’s engaging.”

"The relationship between Agate Fossil Beds and the Oglala Lakota tribe goes back to long before the monument was established," Gray explained. "In 1875, the young owner of Agate Springs Ranch, James H. Cook, met the Oglala chief Red Cloud at Fort Robinson. The chief was questioning the American paleontologist O.C. Marsh about his activities in the Black Hills. Since Mr. Cook knew some of the Lakota language and Plains Indian Sign Language, he was able to interpret for them."

The National Park Service now preserves and interprets the gifts exchanged between the Red Cloud and Cook families over the following decades and the fossils Cook found at his ranch at the Agate Fossil Beds National Monument, 34 miles north of Mitchell.

"This event was just one way Agate tries to maintain and grow that friendship started between Cook and Red Cloud so long ago," Gray said.

More events with the Oglala Lakota tribe and the NPS are scheduled for the coming summer season. They will be posted on the monument's calendar at nps.gov/agfo and on its social media pages.

Admission to Agate Fossil Beds is always free. Check out other events and activities on the park’s website at https://www.nps.gov/agfo/planyourvisit/calendar.htm.

Agate Fossil Beds National Monument is located 34 miles north of Mitchell or 22 miles south of Harrison on Highway 29 and 3 miles east on River Road. The Visitor Center winter hours are 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and the trails are open from dawn until dusk. Visit us at www.nps.gov/agfo and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.