Families hastily prompted into action as fire raged

As flames flared in the hills south of Gering night of Thursday, Sept. 16, some families were rapidly making plans to evacuate their homes, as well as livestock and other animals.
Ten homes on Derringer Road were evacuated Thursday night as the Vista Trend fire rapidly burned grasslands and pastureland. According to information released Friday, crews were called out at about 4:30 p.m., after the fire had been reported. The source of the blaze is believed to be a downed powerline.
Darla Simpson and her husband, Robert, were among those hastily making plans to evacuate. The couple was aware of the fire, as Simpson said she travels home each night from her job as the Scotts Bluff County District Court clerk via Robidoux and Rifle Site roads. However, the couple had been among five other couples who live on Derringer Road when they received their first notice that they needed to evacuate.
“One of our other neighbors called my husband and told him,” she said. “We knew that there was a fire on the other side (of the hill), but at that point, he notified us that he could see the glow and he might need some help with cattle, which we have helped him with. So we came home straight away.”
As the couple tried to make their way home, she said, there was lots of traffic from people who had parked alongside the road. It slowed their efforts to get home, during a nerve-wracking time, she said.
“We could see the smoke and the glow, and it was dark at that time,” she said. “And, it’s just a sinking feeling, you know, because what do you take with you is always the big question. We took our three big dogs, grabbed some of our prized possessions and a few pieces of clothing. And, we blew kisses, as we drove away, hoping to return. It’s a sinking feeling because you just don’t know what you will return to.”
Kelly Bamrick, her husband Russ, and their children also found themselves making arrangements to load up in the darkened hours of Thursday night. The Bamricks have lived on Derringer Road for a year and Kelly Bamrick says that it is a running joke that they run a petting zoo on their 26-acre farm, with a variety of animals from their pet dogs to an emu. Both Kelly and Russ work in Torrington at the state prison, and learned about the fire in the area south of Gering after they got off work.
“My messenger was blowing up from people asking if we were OK,” Bamrick said. “I questioned everyone, not knowing there was a fire just on the other side of the bluff.”
The couple thought they were OK, believing the fire to be in the Carter Canyon area, rather than near them. They came home, did chores and then went to town for dinner. When they returned, she said, they went to check on a friend on County Road 12, finding her ranch to be OK.
As they got closer to their home, just two miles, and stopped at their gate, she said, “I said, “Holy (expletive), that’s too close.” As she muttered her exclamation, she said, four deputies came down the roadway, stopping at their drive and advising that the family needed to evacuate, grabbing personal items and able to move animals.
Bamrick said that a friend, Donna Wonderchek, pressed people into gear.
“She was a savior,” she said. “She had friends on the line and had a trailer heading our way to help load horses and other critters.”
One couple stepped up to take their goats to Bamrick’s parents’ home outside of Bayard. Wondercheck and her friends took their eight cows, three Mustang horses, alpacas, an emu and more goats to her mother-in-law’s.
“It was eerie, just seeing the fire brink on the bluff and the wind shift back to the west,” she said, saying she was amazed how quick the fire changed course. According to information released by the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, by the time that notices were issued to residents, the fire had quickly grown to engulf 2,000 acres and also impacted energy and agricultural infrastructure, cultural values and local communication networks. By Friday morning, the fire had burned an estimated 3,600 acres.
The couple and their friends worked until 2 a.m. to ensure the safety of the Bamrick’s animals.
The Simpsons evacuated to her parents’ home in Torrington, taking their two large Great Danes and a Pitbull. With little information in the news as updates were scarce Thursday night, she said that 32 miles difference while the couple worried about their home felt much more significant.
As of Friday, the fire remained about a 1.5 mile from their home, Bamrick said. At about 5 p.m., authorities advised that families on Derringer Road would be able to return to their homes.
Fortunately, neither the Bamricks nor the Simpsons had any damages to their property. Firefighters and utility workers were in the area Friday morning, making assessments, according to people in the area, Bamrick said.
Simpson said they will have some fence repairs after the fire as they allowed barbed wire fencing to be cut to allow the moving of cattle and livestock during the fire, “but that’s the least of our worries.”
She praised the work of the first responders who were assisting the families as they made evacuation plans, from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife officer who made the initial notification that they needed to evacuate as they arrived home to the fire. As they made the drive home, she said, once they did arrive home, a gentleman from U.S. Game and Fish was in the turnaround at their home at the end of Derringer Road.
The Simpsons have lived on Derringer Road since 2002, and have never experienced anything like this week’s fire. This week’s evacuation taught them that they needed pre-plan for an emergency, as well as look at access to their property. Much of the properties on Derringer Road have only one access point, which proved to be a problem as onlookers congested the area while firefighters and law enforcement tried to respond. Water to fight the fire has to be trucked in, with the Lingle-Fort Laramie canal levels at a low point.
“We did not have an evacuation plan,” she said, “I guarantee we will have one in place now.”
Unfortunately, some families did suffer damages in the fire.
The family of Cassy Eskam lives on a ranch at the base of Carter Canyon Road. Though their homes were not affected, she said, her father, Todd Ouderkirk, owns pastureland west of Robidoux.
“I found out about the fire as I was driving home from work,” Eskam, who grew up living on the family ranch and now lives there with her husband and children. Her parents live in the same yard and her dad has ranched there his entire life. “I turned onto Canyon Road and I saw all of the smoke. I was instantly sick to my stomach.”
Her dad had been up by the fire in his pick up when she got home, she said, and shortly after, he jumped into his tractor to start disking. He spent more than three hours disking, trying to protect the property from fire, before going out on the side-by-side with her husband until the late night and early morning. He continued working Friday morning, disking more to keep the fire from burning any more of the pastureland, helping firefighters with their effort.
“About 900 acres of my dad’s pasture was affected,” she said. “A lot of fence was burned. No structures on our property burned.
“The generosity of our valley and community has been incredible,” she said, “People have gone above and beyond to help in any way they can.”
She said she has seen offers from Hotel 21 offering to put evacuees up to people offering to haul cattle, keep them for residents and even opening their homes.
Curtis Bennett, whose family owns a ranch in the Robidoux Pass area, says other family members have been told him that the has about 80% damage to grasslands, but more details would be known once they were able to assess the damage.
“I know it was quite a significant damage to our ranch,” he said.
Fortunately, his daughter, Tracy Bennett-Ribeiro said a tenant on the land did not lose any cattle. The family did lose some cherished structures, such as windmills on the property.
As neighbors were faced to evacuate, Simpson and Bamrick said, they came together, as they do in the neighborhood. From Simpson checking on her elderly neighbors to the Bamricks receiving aid to haul out livestock, people pitched in to ensure others were protected.
“It’s nice to live in a community where, you know, it takes a village and we’re proud to be part of that,” Simpson said. “I’m truly grateful.”