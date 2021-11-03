Family Success Center helping youth along the right path

A new program at Scottsbluff Public Schools is doing whatever it takes to get students to school.

The Family Success Center’s mission is to work with families to remove any obstacles students may have in getting to school.

“We have a referral process in each of our buildings. When a student is referred to us, we then reach out to the family to see if there are any resources, anything in the community that we can help them with,” Andrea Rein, the Family Success Center’s family and community navigator, said.

The first step is getting a referral, and then determining the student’s needs. When they get that referral, the staff meets to see who can best help the student and family.

“If we know the family, sometimes that helps with a connection when working with them,” Rein said. “We talk about what are some of the different resources and which of us is willing to work with that family or that individual to help address those barriers. From there, we make phone calls, we do home visits. We’ll go out and we’ll try to catch kiddo if they’re at home, or catch them at school, wherever we can just to visit with them.”

Rein said they also inquire with the family about their needs.