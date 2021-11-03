Family Success Center helping youth along the right path

A new program at Scottsbluff Public Schools is doing whatever it takes to get students to school.
The Family Success Center’s mission is to work with families to remove any obstacles students may have in getting to school.
“We have a referral process in each of our buildings. When a student is referred to us, we then reach out to the family to see if there are any resources, anything in the community that we can help them with,” Andrea Rein, the Family Success Center’s family and community navigator, said.
The first step is getting a referral, and then determining the student’s needs. When they get that referral, the staff meets to see who can best help the student and family.
“If we know the family, sometimes that helps with a connection when working with them,” Rein said. “We talk about what are some of the different resources and which of us is willing to work with that family or that individual to help address those barriers. From there, we make phone calls, we do home visits. We’ll go out and we’ll try to catch kiddo if they’re at home, or catch them at school, wherever we can just to visit with them.”
Rein said they also inquire with the family about their needs.
“We visit with the parents as well to see what’s going on. We talk to them just to see what they need. What can we do for them? What resources can we refer them to? What can we help them out with? We just continually check in with them,” she said.
The Family Success Center’s staff then monitors the students’ progress.
“I think most of us probably check our attendance daily for the students that we’re working with to see if they’re struggling that week,” she said. “Is there a particular day each week that they’re missing school? Is there a reason why they’re missing that day every week?”
Rein said there a myriad of problems they encounter that keep the kids from going to school.
“It might be maybe living arrangements — if they need housing, if there’s food insecurity. Whatever it is that’s keeping them from coming to the school we want to help them with,” she said.
All of the families have different situations that they’re dealing with, Rein said.
“Every family is so unique. Every situation is so unique. Some of the kids that (they) work with in CASA have attendance issues, but attendance is just a symptom of something big that’s happening within the family,” she said.
Rein said it is important to get the family to be involved in the process.
“We also want to work with all the families to let them know that they’re always welcomed in our school, our doors are always open. We want our kids and our families to come in and get to know our schools, our teachers, our administrators, and so that they feel comfortable coming in every day,” she said.
Family Success Center director Jamie Batterman said sometimes it is just guiding families to help with some of the issues they may face.
“We have great resources in our community, but sometimes it’s difficult for our families to find those resources or make those connections,” she said.
That’s where Rein steps in. She helps families make connections to help solve their needs.
“Part of her role is to help do that and provide kind of a database to help our families make those connections,” Batterman said.
Working with families and youth isn’t the only thing the center does. They also work with teachers and educate them on some of the challenges that students may face.
“One of our goals is to make sure each of our classroom educators are trauma informed, because a lot of those barriers to attendance are trauma experiences that people have faced,” Batterman said. “Trauma looks differently for everybody, but it definitely can create that stop point where you just feel like you can’t go forward.”
So, Batterman and the staff work with youth on becoming resilient.
“Sometimes resiliency doesn’t come naturally. A lot of times it has to be learned,” she said. “(You have to show kids that) you can be resilient, you can push through this. This isn’t preventing you from moving forward. We just need to help you with the resiliency skills that you need. Coaching them to be resilient is a big part of moving forward in life. I’m pretty passionate about building resiliency.”
The staff members come from diverse backgrounds and bring different skills to the center. That diversity helps them to successfully reach students.
Rein previously was the director of CASA of Scotts Bluff County. She said she has had an interest with working with youth since high school. Her mom was a Title I teacher in Colorado, Rein was her teacher’s aide during her senior year.
“It inspired me to see the amount of time that she put in teaching and working with those families, even after hours. Just providing them with the things that they needed, whether it be clothing, food or finding those resources for those families, really did inspire me.”
Wynne Burg said a desire to help people led to her working at the Family Success Center.
“When I went to college (classes like) international humanitarian development, that’s where it started,” Burg said. “After working in a nursing home with all of our senior citizens, I thought the opportunity to come and work with kids and from kindergarten through high school would be really fulfilling. And it is. It’s been really awesome to watch the kids grow into confidence and grow into adulthood.”
Batterman said it has been a rewarding experience working at the center.
“I can’t imagine doing anything else. Just the sheer joy that it brings to see a student start out and discover who they are and see that they can be successful and go out and maybe be change agents and difference makers in this world, I just always wanted to be a part of that,” she said.
Isaiah Wilson said it was his own background that brought him to work at the Family Success Center.
“I never wanted to be like a professional athlete. I always wanted to teach. Then, through my own academic struggles, I found success. And so I wanted to show kids that it doesn’t matter what happens, you can still (be successful). I feel like I can be a good role model in that area,” he said.
Wilson said having common ground with the kids helps him in job.
“I kind of use that as my secret weapon because a lot of students don’t expect that (I struggled academically). I tell them I did that same thing. I’m not here telling you what to do. I’m telling you that there’s a way through everything,” he said.
Albert Bustinza said his own background also drew him to the center.
“I grew up in California, and I squandered my free education. I had a pretty good time in high school, but I didn’t do things I was supposed to do,” he said.
He said seeing his own kids and their friends not taking school seriously pushed him toward wanting to help kids.
“There’s a lot of kids that feel hopeless, or believe the lie that they can’t succeed. That’s where I feel I could step in and help them and encourage them. I want to share that there is hope,” he said.