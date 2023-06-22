The Farm Bureau Foundation hosted a free family fun night at the Legacy of the plains museum. This included arts and crafts, as well as education on various aspects of farming in Nebraska.

The Farm Bureau Foundation is a non-profit dedicated to helping Nebraskans understand and appreciate agriculture as a source of food, fuel, and economic success.

During the school year, representatives of the foundation visit schools and educate about the benefits of agriculture and careers in it. During the summer break, they organize community events to promote education.

Andra Smith, committee chair for promotion and education, is tasked with putting all of these events together.

“I am the leader of our volunteer group. We have one member from each each region of Nebraska, we have a representative of each region. I work with the foundation staff to keep the committee going, and coming up with ideas and project, so things like the state fair and events like this,” Smith said.

The event at Legacy of the Plains is part of the summer program for the foundation.

“We’ve done this before, where we bring in agriculture-based activities to local museums. We’ve done it at the Kearney children’s museum. We take over the museum, offer free admission, and teach them agriculture missions. We tried to keep this event related specifically to western Nebraska,” Smith said.

Western Nebraska representative Emily Kammerer talked about her role as a regional representative of the foundation, serving as an education specialist.

“...I cover from Kearney to the Panhandle. During the school year, I’m in class rooms, we cover kindergarten through eighth grade, and during the summer I do summer programming, I did an after-school program at SHS earlier, so we do a bit of everything,”

Each of the educators share the sentiment of helping people understand agriculture because of its prominent role in Nebraskan culture and economics.

Kammerer said, “I think it is vital to prepare the next generation of consumers. It's really hard to be a consumer if you’re not educated, and don’t know where your food comes from and how it's grown. So I think implementing that education at a young age and understanding agriculture literacy is important so that kids know their food comes from the farm and not the story."

Also this summer, Legacy of the Plains will continue its 2023 speaker series, with the next one featuring Sandy Wounded Arrow speaking about the Ghost Dance on July 18.