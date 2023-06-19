GERING – The Farm Bureau Foundation is hosting a free night of family fun at the Legacy of the Plains Museum. The event will be held Wednesday, June 21st from 4 to 8 pm. The event is free to the public.

The program is to highlight agriculture and the many different benefits it has for the state of Nebraska, with Legacy showcasing the historical context of agriculture in the region.

NEFB volunteers will be on hand to operate hands-on activities from 5 to 7 p.m. These activities will include farm animal yoga, black bean brownies, trivia games, prizes and more. The museum will have the exhibit hall and their Ageless Iron building open for visitors to explore. You can also see the new longhorn calves and goats.

For more information, call Legacy of the Plains Museum 308-436-1989.