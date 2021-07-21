FCCLA students finish second at nationals

Students had to record their projects, save their materials in a digital format and upload it to a system. With the virtual project requirements, Schmall said the students dedicated extra hours to filming at each level of competition.

“The recording that we used at districts and state couldn’t be used at nationals because of how we recorded it,” Schmall said. “We projected it on a screen, so the image of their project would be larger behind them when they were presenting, but the national organization wanted it to be as similar to what it would have been if done in person. In person, you can't have anything that has to be plugged in, so we couldn’t use a projector.”

Montelongo added how they were unable to receive nonverbal feedback from the judges this year, so they could not provide additional information for clarification.

“A big challenge was because of COVID-19 we had to do our presentation virtually,” she said. “We had to look at a camera, rather than presenting it with enthusiasm to judges. When you present you get feedback from the audience’s reaction, but there were no judges there, so that was hard.”

FCCLA students also struggled finding opportunities to present their projects to the community during COVID. However, Montelongo hopes their project made an impact.