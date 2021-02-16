Final four announced for Scottsbluff Public Schools superintendent position

In terms of experience, two features delineate the candidates: experience as a superintendent and experience working in the SBPS system.

Kemling-Horner and Dick have a combined 28 years of experience working in the district they hope to lead.

More specifically, Kemling-Horner is the district’s executive director of student services and has been since 2006. Her department oversees programs like the after-school, Sixpence, and preschool programs. She also supervises some of the district’s federal responsibilities like Title I and Title IX. Before 2006, Kemling-Horner was the joint special education director for Bridgeport and Bayard Public Schools.

Kemling-Horner is in the process of completing her doctorate in education from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. Her estimated graduation date is May 2021, according to information released by SBPS. She holds a Master of Art in special education from Regis University and a Bachelor of Science in mathematics from Colorado State University.

On the other hand, Dick left the district in 2019 to lead ESU-13 as administrator. Before that, Dick was a business and math teacher, assistant principal and principal of Bluffs Middle School, and assistant principal of teaching and learning at Scottsbluff High School.