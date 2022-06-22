Finding gardening inspiration: Theatre West Garden Walk shows off unique gardens, native plants

Colorful flowers and plants will be on display in gardens and landscapes throughout Gering and Scottsbluff during Theatre West’s 28th annual Garden Walk fundraiser.

This year’s garden walk returns Sunday, June 26, from 4-8 p.m. allowing the public to explore six local landscapes with three Gering locations, two in Scottsbluff and one in the country near Minatare. There are five residential and one non-residential sites featured.

Mary Winn, co-chair of the Theatre West garden walk committee, said the event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic and since then, the committee has worked hard to get the event going again. Public participation has varied between 200 and 300 people for the garden walk.

“This year it’s all Scottsbluff and Gering and another one that we’re kind of counting as Scottsbluff is in the country and their address is actually Minatare,” Winn said. “They’re all beautiful and each one is unique.”

The committee and Theatre West management and advisory board made some changes and special modifications to make the walk enjoyable for everyone. Platte Valley National Bank is the only site where tickets will be sold. The public is encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of the event at local nurseries or other designated sites.

Prizes will once again be provided for participants to win. However, no pencils or pens will be provided, so tickets need to be filled out in advance. The box for the tickets will be located at the Platte Valley National Bank site. The prizes include a decorative planter, a $75 gift certificate, metal bird yard art, butterfly metal art and butterfly metal planter, a decorative perennial, hanging baskets, rose food and a $50 gift card.

Bottled water will also be provided at the bank and at a Gering garden site. The public will have to present tickets at each site.

In additional to the Platte Valley National Bank landscape, the garden walk will invite the public to the gardens of Mark and Deb Gies, Jim and Jana Kehn, Tyler Thompson and Wes Juenger, Chris and Jeanne Yeoman and Vince and Laura Kelley.

As the public walks through the sites, Winn said each site has unique features based upon the interests of the homeowners.

“The Platte Valley National Bank campus is very large,” she said. “It’s really beautifully integrated with their signage and use of native plants. Also on the east side of the campus is a green area with lots of trees – an area where employees are able to take walks and enjoy their lunches and have a chance to get outside.”

While visiting the Thompson and Juenger residence, the public will see their flair for design and unique collectibles, including an antique chicken feeder converted to a planter.

The Kelley’s property features a perimeter of antique farm implements as well as plants and trees used as wind block.

The Gies’ residence has themes throughout areas of their yard. Winn said one area uses an antique war cart within a mountainous motif, there is a Huskers area and the patio is a beach motif.

The Kehn’s landscape features a unique way to plant vegetables. Rather than planting them in the ground, they have experimented with gunny sack gardening. They have also created a memorial garden for the children of Uvalde, Texas, which was information not included in the ticket information.

The Yeoman’s property incorporates some native plants as well as many plants beneficial to pollinating insects and birds. Visitors will see numerous herbs growing that the Yeomans use as well as to let bloom for pollinators. The herbs are in most of the numerous containers and in the landscape beds. Annually, they uproot the grass on their property and plant perennials.

“The only one of these that was professionally landscaped was the bank,” she said. “The others are all based on the imaginations and interests of the homeowners, which is really what makes them fun and each one unique.”

The public can visit the sites in any order they choose, which Winn said helps with large crowds and caravans through the communities.

“It’s self-directed so once they have the ticket, they can chart out their path,” Winn said. “We have it that way so people are moving at different rates and in different directions.”

The public can purchase the garden walk tickets and get a brochure in Gering at the Gering Garden Center, The Mixing Bowl and Dirt Stix Nursery, in Scottsbluff at Compliments and Studio B, in Mitchell at Peaceful Prairie and in Torrington at Great Gardens. Tickets can also be purchased at the bank and the Theatre West Box Office. Tickets are $20 for the event and children ages 10 and under are free.

“It’s a really important fundraiser for Theatre West,” Winn said. “The money goes toward all of our productions. The walk is also something that people really look forward to because they can get ideas and learn about new plants.”

