Finding his new home: Jeffry Hawes begins journey as EWC’s president.

Jeffry Hawes has been involved in the agriculture community from a young age. Through those connections, he discovered a passion for education that led him to serve in a variety of roles with his newest position as the president of Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington, Wyoming.

Hawes was raised on a family farm in Quincy, Michigan, where they harvested corn and soybeans and raised black angus. He participated in FFA and 4-H, saying those leaders inspired him to pursue a career in education.

“Growing up on a farm, I grew a strong passion for agriculture,” he said. “I was heavily involved in 4-H and FFA and I think it’s really my connection with a lot of those leaders that drew me into education.”

Hawes has spent the past 30 years committed to teaching and learning as he worked closely with administration, faculty and staff to deliver quality instructional programs that prepare students for their futures. Hawes graduated from Michigan State University, where he dual majored in agriculture and extension education and agricultural communications. Upon completion of his baccalaureate degrees, he taught at the secondary level for eight years in Michigan, teaching agriculture and agri-science classes as well as served as the FFA adviser. He was recognized twice as a W.K. Kellogg Foundation Teacher of the Year.

While teaching, Hawes earned a master of science in agriculture and extension education at Michigan State University with a focus on secondary educational leadership and instructional pedagogy. He was then recruited by MSU to serve as an academic specialist providing leadership to the Michigan FFA Association and he worked closely with the agriculture and natural resources education faculty to deliver agriculture programming.

“I worked with all of the high schools that had programming and worked with the state FFA officers and had a chance to lead and guide that program development there,” he said. “I was also excited that I could go in and help build new programming in school systems that did not have access to FFA.”

During his tenure with the university, Hawes completed his doctorate degree in agriculture and extension education with an emphasis on leadership in higher education and research. Then he decided to return to teaching so he took a position as an agriculture and horticulture professor at Black Hawk College.

“They have a very strong transfer and agricultural programs,” he said. “That’s where I spent the last 16 years.”

His role transitioned to college leadership in 2013 when he served as interim dean of business development and technology. He also took a position as co-chair of the agriculture department and served as the east campus faculty senate president and president of the Illinois Association of Community Colleges and Instructors of Agriculture. In 2019, Hawes accepted the position as executive dean of east campus for Black Hawk College where he provided leadership for career and transfer programing and advocates for faculty, staff and students alike.

As EWC’s president, Hawes said his goal for the first month is to connect with people, both internally and externally at the college. Prior to arriving on July 1, he worked with the interim president to identify critical priorities for the college and the president’s cabinet members to learn more about the college.

“For me, communication is a very important piece that started before I arrived,” he said. “I see that continuing through the first month to hear about the future and direction for EWC.”

Hawes said he is a strong believer in shared governance, which requires him to listen to the faculty, staff and community before he is able to lead the college forward. He said the leadership team has identified three areas that they will evaluate: growth of the college, looking at enrollment and strategic partnerships with local industries; program evaluation and development to build curriculum to help develop the workforce; and assessing processes like accreditation procedures to best support the growth and enrollment.

“I lead that president’s cabinet and that executive team that will work with all of those program areas,” he said. “I want to nurture a culture and environment here so we are an institution where we have a shared leadership model.”

He believes the frontline employees and faculty know their areas best, so he wants the leadership team to support the growth of those ideas to benefit the college. Hawes said he has ideas for development and he plans to work through those opportunities to benefit the students and community the college serves.

“We have some great faculty on our staff in our agriculture program, welding, cosmetology, nursing, vet tech, so we have some really solid programs and we have some great transfer faculty,” he said. “So our job needs to be (determining) how do we assess and further expand those curriculums.”

One of his focus areas is evaluating how can he help the college programs expand to attract more students to campus that will prepare students for their futures.

Despite only being on campus for two weeks, Hawes said he felt like he moved from one home to another.

“I felt like that from day one, not only here at the college, but also meeting people in the community. It’s been such a phenomenal experience and it already feels like home, even though I’ve only been here two weeks.”

As the president, Hawes said he hopes to support an environment for student success with the support of the executive team and faculty and staff.

The community can meet Hawes during a formal reception planned at EWC on Wednesday, July 20 from 3-6 p.m. in the CTEC Commons area on Torrington’s Campus, 3200 West C St.

The event will be catered and a cash bar will be available. He will share a short speech around 4 p.m.