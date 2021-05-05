Finding his song: Perry Brening’s passion leads him to teach music

Everyone has a story that involves music, whether listening to the radio, watching movies, playing an instrument or singing. For Bluffs Middle School vocal music and guitar teacher Perry Brening, growing up around music fueled his passion and now he shares his passion with his students.
Brening, 59, has fond memories of celebrating the music around the holidays with his family that continued to blossom throughout high school and college.
“I thought about what it would be like to teach and to pour out passion into kids,” he said. “I really have a philosophy that everyone has a song in their heart.”
The melody of music is embedded in Brening’s life whether in the classroom or at home. No matter where he is though, he wants others to understand the power of music.
“I like to help teaching throughout my years of teaching and help adults as well understand how music can get you through a day, how it can get you through a life — both good times and hard times,” he said. “Music can be something we don’t just listen to passively, but something that is therapeutic to help you cope with life.”
Brening attended Gering Public Schools. He described his younger self as a student who was slipping through the cracks in the education system, until his math teacher Bob Kraft discovered Brening’s musical talent.
“He found out that I played guitar and he asked me to bring a guitar to math class after school,” Brening said. “I thought, ‘What is he talking about?’”
After school, Brening played John Denver songs with Kraft.
“He had a guitar, too,” he said. “I thought, ‘What? Music extends beyond the music room? No way.”
As the two of them strummed away, the music teacher walked by and heard Brening singing, too. The next day, Brening performed John Denver songs in front of the choir for 40 minutes.
“My life changed from that moment on,” he said. “I got to experience it firsthand how music can take just a shy, normal character like myself and impact them.”
He graduated from GHS in 1980 and after college, returned to the area to teach band in Bayard in 1986. After ten years, Brening took on a worship leader job, which he still does part-time before deciding to get back into education. He has taught at Bluffs Middle School for 17 years.
“The kids are so eager to learn and when you get them on your side, they’ll go anywhere for you,” he said.
Since entering the classroom, his goal is to approach every day as if it were his last day to influence students. He wants to introduce his students to music and let them share in his experience about the power of music.
“I just love what I do,” he said. “I try to create an experience each day where when these kids are off into high school and college, they can look back and see something more than just a classroom. I want them to remember something that changed my life and gave me direction.”
He teaches band, vocal music, guitar, music appreciation and introduction to music.
“Through all these classes, one of my other goals is to teach life skills,” he said. “When you look at Jimi Hendrix, an incredible musician, but honestly he didn’t know how to make a right choice. We can stop a talk about bad company corrupts good character and what that means.”
He even teaches a School of Rock experience for students.
“I’m so blessed because I have an administration and a school that allows me to have 30 guitars hanging on the wall, electrics and we can just rock out,” he said.
His students will rock the stage on May 13, performing old time rock ‘n’ roll.
As he pays it forward in influencing his students as his math teacher did for him, he said he is privileged to share his passion and teach students valuable life skills that will shape their futures.
“That’s where I take my most pride is to look at a song for instance and look at who wrote it, why it was written and that’s where music starts to become music,” he said. “When you can sing it from the heart and play it from the heart and understand why it was originally written, I want it to be real in their hearts.”
Brening wants his students to know they have a purpose and he hopes his classes bring them positivity for years to come.
“I just love it,” Brening said. I can’t wait to do what I do.”
The shy boy in junior high strumming on a guitar with his math teacher allowed his passion to guide his life and helped him find his song.