Finding his song: Perry Brening’s passion leads him to teach music

“I just love what I do,” he said. “I try to create an experience each day where when these kids are off into high school and college, they can look back and see something more than just a classroom. I want them to remember something that changed my life and gave me direction.”

He teaches band, vocal music, guitar, music appreciation and introduction to music.

“Through all these classes, one of my other goals is to teach life skills,” he said. “When you look at Jimi Hendrix, an incredible musician, but honestly he didn’t know how to make a right choice. We can stop a talk about bad company corrupts good character and what that means.”

He even teaches a School of Rock experience for students.

“I’m so blessed because I have an administration and a school that allows me to have 30 guitars hanging on the wall, electrics and we can just rock out,” he said.

His students will rock the stage on May 13, performing old time rock ‘n’ roll.

As he pays it forward in influencing his students as his math teacher did for him, he said he is privileged to share his passion and teach students valuable life skills that will shape their futures.