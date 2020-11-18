Five Scottsbluff students selected to eighth grade honor band

Five eighth grade students at Bluffs Middle School were selected to the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association Eighth Grade All-State Band.

Bluffs Middle School has had students participate in this honor band for over 20 years, according to a press release. This year, eighth grade students Allison Clodfelter (Clarinet), Dagen Cranmore (Trumpet), Mina Griffith (Bass Clarient), Collin Phillips (Trumpet) and Capria Rogers (Trombone) were added to the list.

“It shows the kids worked really hard,” BMS band director Michael Koch said. “I’m proud of how each improved on their music. I think these kids have done a wonderful job.”

In a typical year, the NSBA sends out information about All-State to all the schools in Nebraska, including the music students have to play for their auditions. Students then work out their parts and record their auditions to send in.

The NSBA then selects around 80 students for the band and hires a clinician who rehearses with the band for a day in January in Kearney and then the band performs their concert.