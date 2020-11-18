Five Scottsbluff students selected to eighth grade honor band

Five eighth grade students at Bluffs Middle School were selected to the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association Eighth Grade All-State Band.
Bluffs Middle School has had students participate in this honor band for over 20 years, according to a press release. This year, eighth grade students Allison Clodfelter (Clarinet), Dagen Cranmore (Trumpet), Mina Griffith (Bass Clarient), Collin Phillips (Trumpet) and Capria Rogers (Trombone) were added to the list.
“It shows the kids worked really hard,” BMS band director Michael Koch said. “I’m proud of how each improved on their music. I think these kids have done a wonderful job.”
In a typical year, the NSBA sends out information about All-State to all the schools in Nebraska, including the music students have to play for their auditions. Students then work out their parts and record their auditions to send in.
The NSBA then selects around 80 students for the band and hires a clinician who rehearses with the band for a day in January in Kearney and then the band performs their concert.
This year, the clinic was canceled due to COVID-19, so the students will just receive a certificate honoring them for being some of the best eighth grade instrumentalists in the state. This year, 242 auditions were sent in, and 79 band members were selected with 19 alternates.
Koch said he encourages many of his students to audition for the honor band, because even if they do not get in, it is still a good experience that helps them learn and grow as a musician.
“Through the try out process, they improve as players,” he said. “Working on challenging audition materials helps them become better players. So if they make it, great. But I’m also proud of those that auditioned but didn’t get accepted this year.”
Other area students selected to All-State Band include:
Zephaniah Henderson (Baritone) from Gering
Reegan Devries (Flute) from Ogallala
Ella Schlake (French Horn) from Ogallala
Oliver Nielsen (Baritone - Alternate) from Ogallala
