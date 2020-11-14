Flowerfield field trip canceled for first time in 33 years

For the teachers who attend Flowerfield, the experience is often one of the best of the year.

Catherine Burton is a fourth grade teacher at Roosevelt Elementary School. Of the 10 years, she has been teaching the fourth grade, 2020 is the only year she hasn’t gone to Flowerfield.

“I remember one time we saw a little baby snake and the teacher was so worried it was a little baby (rattlesnake) that she chopped off its head right in front of the whole class,” Burton said, recollecting some of her favorite Flowerfield memories.

She also said lunchtime was a favorite because the kids were always so interested in what the other students brought. As part of the experience, students bring era-appropriate meals. That means certain varieties of fruit are off the table, according to Burton.

“There’s a guy who sits in the outhouse,” Burton said, referring to a man who sits in the outhouse reading a newspaper at Flowerfield. “And (the teacher) opens up the outhouse and starts screaming, ‘Shut the door! Shut the door!’”

More than the great memories, Burton said that Flowerfield provides kids with firsthand knowledge of the past, and thus the present.