Flowerfield field trip canceled for first time in 33 years

During one of her many trips to the Flowerfield schoolhouse, then-teacher Kory Knight was five months pregnant.
It was 2002 and she was a teacher at Highland School, a rural school that has since been consolidated into Scottsbluff Public Schools. For her students, the trip down to Banner County wasn’t too big a leap from the modern rural school she taught at the time.
“Those kids were already familiar with what it was like to be in the same classroom as kids in different grade levels,” Knight said.
Knight is now the director of curriculum, instruction and assessment for Gering Public Schools, but she still sees a lot of value in the tradition.
“Flowerfield gives kids a great perspective of the history of Nebraska,” Knight said. “It provides a good example of how we preserve important things from our past … that helps us to prepare for the future as well.”
While all fourth-graders in Nebraska are destined to learn the state's history, fourth-graders in western Nebraska have had a more engaging experience, according to teachers and administrators the Star-Herald spoke with.
For three decades, thousands of kids have descended school buses decked out in corduroy pants, long dresses and flannel button-ups to learn like the students of 1880. The tradition is firmly into its second generation of students, with the new crop of students being the kids of parents who went to Flowerfield in their day.
But — for the first time in 33 years — that’s changed. Michelle Keszler, the ESU-13 administrator who coordinates the visits, said the COVID-19 pandemic has made visiting the historic schoolhouse impossible in 2020.
The Flowerfield project began in 1987 with Penny Businga, a long time ESU-13 administrator.
Businga told the Star-Herald in 2011 she had a vision of an experience that placed fourth-graders into the 1880s. The concept dovetailed into the fourth-grade curriculum’s focus on Nebraska state history. Working with a team of educators, Businga began to explore the concept.
“We had heard about things like this happening elsewhere. We wanted to make it educational, of course, but we also wanted to make a memory for students that would be one of the strongest memories of their childhood,” Businga said. “Luckily, we had a historical building and museum close by that was willing to share our vision.”
What better place for such a project than Harrisburg. After all, the unincorporated village already had the pioneer church, originally built in the 1880s by homesteaders. It also had a schoolhouse that was donated to the Banner County Historical Society in 1974.
“The volunteers at the museum have been great. They have worked so hard over the years maintaining the buildings and the grounds,” Businga said. “And each year it seems like there is an adventure, whether it’s keeping the wasps and snakes away or breaking the ice off the inkwells because it gets so cold.”
For the teachers who attend Flowerfield, the experience is often one of the best of the year.
Catherine Burton is a fourth grade teacher at Roosevelt Elementary School. Of the 10 years, she has been teaching the fourth grade, 2020 is the only year she hasn’t gone to Flowerfield.
“I remember one time we saw a little baby snake and the teacher was so worried it was a little baby (rattlesnake) that she chopped off its head right in front of the whole class,” Burton said, recollecting some of her favorite Flowerfield memories.
She also said lunchtime was a favorite because the kids were always so interested in what the other students brought. As part of the experience, students bring era-appropriate meals. That means certain varieties of fruit are off the table, according to Burton.
“There’s a guy who sits in the outhouse,” Burton said, referring to a man who sits in the outhouse reading a newspaper at Flowerfield. “And (the teacher) opens up the outhouse and starts screaming, ‘Shut the door! Shut the door!’”
More than the great memories, Burton said that Flowerfield provides kids with firsthand knowledge of the past, and thus the present.
“Today, we’re just so removed from how things used to be,” Burton said. “I think going back and showing kids how challenging it really was… I think it’s for kids to know where we’ve been so they can know where they are.”
Burton said the immersion gives kids more than they might absorb from a history book or video. While kids can learn the same subjects and skills inside any schoolroom, students who’ve gone through Flowerfield will say that the lessons stick better when learning them at Flowerfield, according to teachers the Star-Herald spoke with.
Keszler, ESU-13’s Flowerfield coordinator, remains hopeful that fourth-graders this year will have a chance to go to Flowerfield in 2021.
“Some days we’ve had to postpone because of weather, but we’ve always been able to make those days up,” Keszler said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!