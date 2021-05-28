Folk music group to perform at Bayard High School fundraiser for high school choir

A longtime friendship will bring the American Rhythm Folk Ensemble of Utah to the small town of Bayard on Wednesday, June 2.

Back in January, director Twilla Mann called up Bayard High School vocal teacher Martha Rawlings, her friend from their teen years performing in international folk festivals together. She said they would be heading across the country and performing at various places along the way.

“‘We’re driving across the country in one direction and back another way, and we just want to stop and perform places,’” Rawlings quoted Mann as saying. “So I said, ‘Hey, my choir is going on tour, and we need a fundraiser. Would you come and perform at Bayard High School?’”

It was no question for Mann. She agreed to bring her prestigious Utah folk group for a fundraising performance to help the Bayard High School choir go to Washington D.C., to perform at the Lincoln Memorial Centennial Celebration next spring.

The centennial celebration will include multiple musical performances from high schools representing each state. Bayard High School was chosen to represent Nebraska.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}