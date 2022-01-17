Food trucks answer concession question at Scottsbluff speech meet

Most people think of food trucks being a summer time gig, but four vendors braved the January cold to provide sustenance for high school speech students, coaches and judges during the Scottsbluff speech meet Saturday, Jan. 15.
Scottsbluff speech coach Amy Pinney said she got the idea after taking a few students to speech nationals competition in Denver about five years ago, at which there were a variety of food trucks. The kids loved it, she said.
“It was so fun, and the kids were so excited about it that I was like, ‘that’s a really cool idea,’” she said. “And then I was like, ‘I wonder if we could do it here.’”
The idea was even more appealing when Pinney thought about the difficulties trying to run a concession stand during speech meets.
“We struggle every year with concessions, because we want to have concessions and be able to earn some of the money from the concession stands, but all of our kids are competing here, and this is the meet we literally have all of our first-timers at and everybody is here,” she said. “So, it’s hard to find people to work concessions, and it always seems to be a struggle. And, we’ve recruited people from the school that are just our friends, like our teacher friends, to run it for us before, and it just kind of gets to be a hassle.”
Food trucks, however, wouldn’t require operation by students or staff; it would just be a matter of getting some local food trucks on board with the idea.
Pinney decided to pitch the idea to Scottsbluff activities director Dave Hoxworth, who then ran it past the rest of the administration. Considering the school district has done events with food trucks in the past, it wasn’t a hard sell to the administration, or even to the food truck owners.
“We contacted four local vendors (Lemon Love, Vinny’s, Mike’s Wild Dogs, Sancho’s Corn), and we’re like, ‘Hey, we’d love to invite you here, and we’d love it, if you would donate a percentage of your profits to the speech team; that’d be awesome. But, we just really want it to be a fun and exciting day and successful for everybody,’” Pinney said. “And, these four vendors were super-duper excited about it, so we were really grateful that they decided to come in.”
Desiree Ramirez, owner of Lemon Love, said they were happy to be a part of the day, despite it not necessarily being lemonade season.
“We have done, I believe it was The Back to School Bash. So, we did that, and that was busy,” she said. “So we kind of knew what to expect.”
The crazy thing was, Ramirez said, that the winter speech meet was even busier than the summer back to school event. She attributes that to the number of people at the event, as well as the fact that the food trucks weren’t sectioned off solely for the speech meet.
“I believe there were 11 schools here, but it wasn’t just the participants,” she said. “…We saw a lot of our regulars come, so that’s always nice. I mean, that’s one thing is they’re very loyal.”
Ramirez, as well as the folks with Vinny’s, admitted that the day started off a bit slow because there were basketball games happening that morning, allowing for the regular concessions to be open. But it closed around 10:30, just in time for the lunch hour, and it had been a steady flow since.
Ramirez said she was close to sold out around 2 p.m., and a Facebook post from Sancho’s Corn around 1:30 p.m. that day showed that their business was also close to selling out.
It was a success all around, and Ramirez said having been a parent of involved high school students, she was happy she could help make life a little easier for everyone that day.
“We like helping with the kids and stuff and just giving options, just so people don’t have to leave (the campus),” she said. “Our kids are in school anymore, but when we were, we had to juggle — somebody had to go get food or bring back drinks and stuff. … We just want to thank the school for giving us a chance. I mean, hopefully it catches on with other schools or events.”