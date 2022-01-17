Food trucks answer concession question at Scottsbluff speech meet

Food trucks, however, wouldn’t require operation by students or staff; it would just be a matter of getting some local food trucks on board with the idea.

Pinney decided to pitch the idea to Scottsbluff activities director Dave Hoxworth, who then ran it past the rest of the administration. Considering the school district has done events with food trucks in the past, it wasn’t a hard sell to the administration, or even to the food truck owners.

“We contacted four local vendors (Lemon Love, Vinny’s, Mike’s Wild Dogs, Sancho’s Corn), and we’re like, ‘Hey, we’d love to invite you here, and we’d love it, if you would donate a percentage of your profits to the speech team; that’d be awesome. But, we just really want it to be a fun and exciting day and successful for everybody,’” Pinney said. “And, these four vendors were super-duper excited about it, so we were really grateful that they decided to come in.”

Desiree Ramirez, owner of Lemon Love, said they were happy to be a part of the day, despite it not necessarily being lemonade season.

“We have done, I believe it was The Back to School Bash. So, we did that, and that was busy,” she said. “So we kind of knew what to expect.”