Former Scottsbluff Public Schools administrator Andrew Dick named superintendent

The Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education announced that Friday that a former principal in the district, Andrew Dick, would be the next superintendent of the area’s largest school district.
Dick returns to the district after a two-year hiatus leading ESU-13.
“It is an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to serve and lead Scottsbluff Public Schools,” Dick said in a news release announcing his new job.
Of the four candidates the school board interviewed, they ultimately chose the candidate with the most direct set of experiences in Scottsbluff Public Schools.
“This was not an easy process as we had four very strong candidates with attributes that we were looking for,” School Board President Ruth Kozal said. “In the end, Dr. Andrew Dick was selected as we knew he was not only familiar with many of the innovations that have been introduced in the last 10 years but had a hand in them as well.”
Dick, who graduated from Scottsbluff High School, taught in the district for two years.
“I knew early on that I was hoping to advance my career into administration and leadership,” Dick told the school board during his interview on Tuesday.
Shortly after becoming a building administrator, Dick bounced between Bluffs Middle School and Scottsbluff High School for about ten years. In 2019, ESU-13 made Dick its administrator, the top job for the coordinating and educational body.
Dick is also a University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate. He obtained his Bachelor of Science in business administration, a Masters of Education in curriculum and instruction, and a Doctorate of Education in educational leadership all from UNL.
“I look forward to working alongside the Board of Education as well as the highly dedicated and talented staff of Scottsbluff Public Schools to continue moving the district forward and honoring our mission of every child, every day,” he said.
Dick returns to the district during a challenging time.
COVID-19 has brought school districts across the country and in Nebraska a whole host of new challenges. The pandemic has increased the cost of running a school. The additional cost of purchasing sanitation supplies paled in comparison to the sidelining of teachers and staff. That forced districts to shell out for more temporary replacements as they stayed true to their original commitments of keeping class in-person.
The coronavirus has also damped academic performances, something Dick acknowledged in a recent interview.
“Inevitably, students did fall behind. But it’s about determining how much they (fell behind),” he said, adding that he’d rely on data for such issues.
Dick will also take over the position as local leadership of Panhandle education undergoes a transition.
Earlier this year, Gering Public Schools named a new superintendent, Nicole Regan. Western Nebraska Community College named Carmen Simone as president in 2019. She took over the position at the onset of the pandemic. Recently, Minatare Public Schools’ also announced a new superintendent. With Dick’s new position at SBPS, ESU-13 will also be under new leadership before long.