Former Scottsbluff Public Schools administrator Andrew Dick named superintendent

The Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education announced that Friday that a former principal in the district, Andrew Dick, would be the next superintendent of the area’s largest school district.

Dick returns to the district after a two-year hiatus leading ESU-13.

“It is an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to serve and lead Scottsbluff Public Schools,” Dick said in a news release announcing his new job.

Of the four candidates the school board interviewed, they ultimately chose the candidate with the most direct set of experiences in Scottsbluff Public Schools.

“This was not an easy process as we had four very strong candidates with attributes that we were looking for,” School Board President Ruth Kozal said. “In the end, Dr. Andrew Dick was selected as we knew he was not only familiar with many of the innovations that have been introduced in the last 10 years but had a hand in them as well.”

Dick, who graduated from Scottsbluff High School, taught in the district for two years.

“I knew early on that I was hoping to advance my career into administration and leadership,” Dick told the school board during his interview on Tuesday.