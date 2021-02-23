Former SHS assistant principal pitches school board for top job

Dick’s first job in education was in Lincoln at Park Middle School in 2004.

“It is just west of the capitol, and a very diverse middle school within Lincoln,” Dick said.

Shortly after being hired at Park Middle School, Dick applied for an open position at Scottsbluff High School. After two years at SHS, Dick became the assistant Principal at Bluffs Middle School in 2006 before becoming the building principal in 2011.

In 2015, he returned to SHS as assistant principal of teaching and learning before taking the top job at ESU-13 in 2019.

“When I attended the University of Nebraska Lincoln, I always knew there was an idea or a desire to return home. Quite frankly, I didn’t think it would be at the age of 24,” he said.

During an interview with the Star-Herald, Dick said his former workplace had several strengths going into the superintendent search. He pointed to its staff as a big one.

“It’s a staff that buys into the mission of the district and wants to do what’s best for kids. It’s that it’s those individuals, those people that I desire to return to and work alongside with again,” he said.