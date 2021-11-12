Former Trio students are the definition of success

Western Nebraska Community College observed National First Generation College Student’s Day on Wednesday, with two former students on hand with success stories.

Student Support Services secretary Julia Roy is a recent graduate who now works for Trio programs.

Roy said SSS helped her feel welcome at the college.

“As a first-gen student, you feel kind of out of place,” she said. “You don’t really have the family support to tell you what you need to do (to be successful in college). Trio was really helpful just helping me know how to navigate the system.”

To compound the feelings of being out of place, she was also a non-traditional student deciding to back to school later in life.

“In the beginning, because I had kids that were the same age as people in my class I felt like everybody’s mommy,” Roy said. “I had started my degree right out of high school. ... Then I stepped out for a while and had my family and came back. My kids were already college age when I started back, so that was an awkward thing.”

After working in human services for most of her adult life, Roy decided she wanted to finish her degree. She also wanted to show her kids that you can persevere and be successful.