Former Trio students are the definition of success

Western Nebraska Community College observed National First Generation College Student’s Day on Wednesday, with two former students on hand with success stories.
Student Support Services secretary Julia Roy is a recent graduate who now works for Trio programs.
Roy said SSS helped her feel welcome at the college.
“As a first-gen student, you feel kind of out of place,” she said. “You don’t really have the family support to tell you what you need to do (to be successful in college). Trio was really helpful just helping me know how to navigate the system.”
To compound the feelings of being out of place, she was also a non-traditional student deciding to back to school later in life.
“In the beginning, because I had kids that were the same age as people in my class I felt like everybody’s mommy,” Roy said. “I had started my degree right out of high school. ... Then I stepped out for a while and had my family and came back. My kids were already college age when I started back, so that was an awkward thing.”
After working in human services for most of her adult life, Roy decided she wanted to finish her degree. She also wanted to show her kids that you can persevere and be successful.
“I even tell students now, you’ll have a lot of hiccups, a lot of bumps in the road. You just have to keep on sometimes. You might need to step out for a year or more, but if you do come back and you have that goal, you can take however much time you need to finish it,” she said.
The Trio programs really helped ease her anxiety about going back to college, Roy said.
“That’s the way you build a community. It’s really great knowing that other people are in the same situation, so that was a big support,” she said.
Roy said it is great to see others who find themselves in her shoes when she decided to go back to college.
“It is really rewarding just to see our students come through and watch their progress. You know that they might have faced some struggles, but, at the end, they still get that degree. It’s really, it’s really awesome to see.”
Jeramiah Marchington had served in the Army but was forced to medically retire in 2013 after serving for seven and a half years.
After the Army, Marchington turned to truck driving to earn a living. Marchington, though, re-injured his back. The VA told him he was going to have major back problems if he continued to drive trucks.
“So, they gave me the option of going to school, or possibly going on unemployment,” he said. “I was only 34-35 years old at the time, and I don’t see a young person like me sitting around doing nothing. I’m not that type of person.”
Marchington underwent testing with the VA, where he expressed an interest in accounting.
“(The VA) sent me to college and VA Voc Rehab is paying for everything for me to get my degree,” he said. “They pay 100% tuition, all books and materials. After you first semester, they even buy you a laptop and printer to help you be successful. You also get a housing allowance while you’re doing that.”
After going back to college, Marchington took part in TRIO programs Student Support Services and Veterans Upward Bound.
“I’m a veteran and a person with learning disabilities, so I met all the requirements for all of the Trio programs,” he said.
Marchington said he found the support he needed with the Trio programs, especially Veterans Upward Bound.
“They helped me realize the resources that are available,” he said. “They pointed me in the direction of the person I needed to talk to start the process.”
Marchington didn’t know how to get registered for classes, or even apply for financial aid, he said.
“They helped me from the first day I walked onto campus to the very end,” he said. “They help me out to this day after graduating from WNCC.”
The Student Veterans Organization also helped him feel like he was among peers.
“We have a quiet area where we get together to meet, visit or watch TV,” he said. “A lot of us veterans are jaded. We talk about stuff that might be very offensive to other people. It’s great that we have a safe area where we can get together and talk without having to worry about what we’re saying or being on guard.”