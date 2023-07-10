FORT LARAMIE, Wyoming — Fort Laramie National Historic Site will host its annual star gazing program on Saturday, July 15.

Visitors can join guide, Kendall Jacobs for a walk among the stars at 8:30 p.m. on the historic parade ground. Participants are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on, insect repellant and a flashlight.

During his program, Jacobs will take participants on a tour of the bright stars, constellations and visible planets. Science fact, sky lore, myths and legends make this a wonderfully informative and entertaining family program.

Weather permitting, visitors will view nebula, star clusters, galaxies, the moon, Jupiter, and Mars through telescopes. Some of the specific deep sky objects visitors are expected look at include the Ring Nebula, Andromeda Galaxy, the Great Globular Cluster in Hercules, Lagoon Nebula and Albireo. The presentation portion of the program begins at 8:30 p.m., with telescope observation to follow. Observing will continue until the last stargazer falls asleep or the sun comes up.

Jacobs teaches mathematics at Casper College. He presents a monthly star show for the Casper Planetarium and is involved in math and science education in Wyoming.

The park will also host a living history weekend, July 15-16 focused on the early years of the National Park Service at Fort Laramie with an emphasis toward preservation work conducted by the Civilian Conservation Corps. An encampment along with living history interpreters wearing period CCC clothing will be a highlight of the weekend.

Throughout the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl, over 2 million young men served within the Civilian Conservation Corps often referred to as the “Tree Army.” The CCCs contributed greatly to not only planting trees to fight the Dust Bowl, but also built significant infrastructure in our national parks including Fort Laramie, Scotts Bluff National Monument, Wind Cave, Mount Rushmore National Memorial and Badlands National Park.