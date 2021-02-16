Four finalists selected for Scottsbluff school superintendent search

Wendy Kemling-Horner has served as the executive director of student services for Scottsbluff Public Schools since 2006. Prior to her employment with Scottsbluff Schools, Kemling-Horner served two years as the joint special education director for Bridgeport and Bayard Public Schools. Kemling-Horner will complete a Doctorate of Education in May 2021 from the University of Nebraska Lincoln and holds a Master of Art in special education from Regis University and a Bachelor of Science in mathematics from Colorado State University.

Boyd Brown – Thursday, Feb. 25

Boyd Brown has spent the past three years as superintendent of Laramie County School District in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Prior to his current position, Brown was the superintendent of Campbell County School District in Gillette, WY for five years. Brown holds a Doctorate of Education in educational leadership, a Master of Arts in educational leadership and a Bachelor of Science in physical and health education from the University of Wyoming.

Each candidate will spend their interview day touring schools and meeting with district and community stakeholders. Board interviews will be conducted at 5 p.m. at the Scottsbluff High School Boardroom on the candidate’s respective date. These interviews are open to the public.