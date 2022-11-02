Four seek Scottsbluff school board positions

Four candidates are vying for three open seats on the Scottsbluff school board. Incumbent Mark Lang will face challengers Ralph Paez, Eliseo “Chico” De Los Santos and Tory Schwartz in the election.

The Star-Herald reached out to candidates with a brief survey on issues as part of its election coverage. Responses from the four candidates are ran in order of submission.

— Ralph Paez

Q. Briefly, tell constituents about yourself. (Brief bio, any endorsements you would like to mention, etc.)

A. I’m a lifelong resident of the Valley. I’m married to an amazing woman, Heather Paez. We have six children and two grandchildren with one on the way. Five of our six children have gone through Scottsbluff Public Schools and the last is a junior this year.

I own Superior Home Inspections. I have been involved with the youth in our company for many years. I’m heavily involved with the softball program in Scottsbluff.

I am endorsed by Scotts Bluff County Attorney Dave Eubanks, Raymond Gonzales, Scottsbluff High School Head Softball Coach Dan Fox, Ferguson family (Perry and Shane), Jerry Darnell, Sal Munoz, Shane Hays, Ben Rodriguez and Vistabeam owner Matt Larsen, to name a few.

Q. What skills or experiences make you the best candidate to fill a school board seat?

A. I have been involved with the school district in many aspects. I’m familiar with staff and students. I do sit on the board of many other entities in our community.

Q. Identify a challenge facing the school district and how you feel the district should approach it.

A. The biggest challenges I see the school district facing is recruitment and retention of quality staff. We need to have a recruitment budget to seek out the best qualified and best fit of people for our school district. We need to get the entry level pay for first year teachers up to where it should be. It has not kept up with the times. We need to find a way to reward our staff for their years of service and loyalty to our district, to help with retention.

Q. Statewide and national standards have become talking points in education. How do you think the Scottsbluff district compares? What areas do you feel changes should be made?

A. I feel the Scottsbluff school district has done an amazing job with current standards. Especially from the safety aspect. I really look forward to contributing my thoughts and ideas to help drive the success forward.

Q. Voters in Scottsbluff will consider a ballot issue to construct a new aquatics center. Scottsbluff Public Schools will be a stakeholder in that center, if approved. Do you support the aquatic center? If it passes, how do you assure voters that such a facility would remain viable in the long-term?

A. I feel we need the aquatics center, but I wish there was an answer on how the time is going to be split amongst all the groups who are going to be using it and that this won’t end up like the Field of Dreams. There is just not enough time in the day for the Field of Dreams for all who want to use it. The school district will only be a financial contributor toward the maintenance and operations annually. Therefore, we would not be able to assure anyone anything long-term, except that our financial contribution would continue based on our usage as a school district.

— Tory Schwartz

Q. Briefly, tell constituents about yourself. (Brief bio, any endorsements you would like to mention, etc.)

A. I am a long-time resident of the Valley living here since 1988, going away to college — Black Hills State — and returning in 1999 with my wife, Jennifer, and family. We have three children, two in college, Victoria and Trevor, and one, Ashtyn, who is currently a junior at SHS. Jennifer is a classroom teacher at Westmoor Elementary and I’ve worked as a commercial loan officer at Platte Valley Bank for the past 11 years.

I have experience working as a part of the team on three bond issues for Gering Public Schools. Two bond proposals for Lincoln Elementary and the high school renovation passed. I’ve served as a coach at various levels within an organized school setting and with my own club team; I’ve served on committees to help revamp school policies and budgeting efforts. I’ve served as a member, president and treasurer of the Scottsbluff-Gering Lion’s Club for the past 20 years and helped create and manage the Team Ashtyn Foundation, which is a non-profit that helps families who are battling childhood cancer. I’ve also served as mentor and president for our local TeamMates program and am currently serving as the treasurer for the West Nebraska Blood Center.

Q. What skills or experiences make you the best candidate to fill a school board seat?

A. Having a Bachelor of Science degree in math and career experience as a banker, I feel that I can be an asset on the financial/budgeting committee. I’m a strong believer that we, as board members, have to be fiscally responsible, meaning that we have to make sure that we are using our taxpayer dollars and state funds in the best possible way. There is a fine line in managing our resources properly, keeping our facilities and technology needs top notch, and finding ways to make sure our staff’s salaries/wages are rewarding enough to compete statewide and with neighboring states.

With the relationships that I have built with our community as well as teachers/staff within our district, it is known that I am approachable and will talk with them in a professional and confidential manner regarding any concerns they may have.

Q. Identify a challenge facing the school district and how you feel the district should approach it.

A. Change is an ongoing challenge. This change can be in regard to curriculum that continues to evolve with time. It can be in regard to technology, which seems to change daily. It can be in regard to the changes in our workforce, meaning that we are seeing changes in the number of teachers available to staff our schools and the number of potential teachers who are studying to become teachers.

Kids have also changed. They are much different than they used to be, and we are challenged to find ways to keep them interested and best served.

My stance as far as a potential board member is that we must be aware of these continuing changes. We have to make sure that we are being creative with ways to make sure our staff stays strong and committed to our vision, “to provide a safe and engaging learning environment that will empower our students of today to successfully meet the challenges of tomorrow.”

We have to make sure that we are challenging our students, supplying them with knowledge and providing the resources to be successful going forward. We must continue to hold them accountable to be good people and teach them to be contributors to society. We are going to have to get creative to retain current teachers/staff while attracting new ones. We must continue to make sure that we remain committed to research-based curriculum to provide the best instruction to our students.

Q. Statewide and national standards have become talking points in education. How do you think the Scottsbluff district compares? What areas do you feel changes should be made?

A. Five years ago my wife and I decided it best to move our two younger children over to Scottsbluff. We felt at the time, and still do, that Scottsbluff has positioned themselves to be the top district in the Panhandle. I feel that they do a great job of putting the right people in the right places to make the best educational decisions for the district.

Part of my job as a board member is to trust the advice of the professionals in their field. They are well versed in the state and national standards and I’m confident that they are leading our district in the best way possible. I will listen to the guidance of the academic leaders and support their efforts.

Q. Voters in Scottsbluff will consider a ballot issue to construct a new aquatics center. Scottsbluff Public Schools will be a stakeholder in that center, if approved. Do you support the aquatic center? If it passes, how do you assure voters that such a facility would remain viable in the long-term?

A. I do support the aquatic center and feel that the LB357 initiative is a great way to fund it versus putting the burden on our property taxes. I feel that it can be a great asset to our community from a few different angles. I feel that it will allow Scottsbluff/Gering schools to continue to offer swimming as an organized activity which has proven to be successful and viable over the years.

I feel that it will help the tourism in our cities by bringing another way for us to host events that will bring people to our communities who will stay in our hotels and eat in our restaurants. I also feel that it will offer our local residents a wonderful recreational facility that we do not currently have.

As long as all of the entities involved uphold their part of the agreement, I have no doubt it will remain viable long into the future.

—Eliseo “Chico” De Los Santos Jr.

Q. Briefly, tell constituents about yourself. (Brief bio, any endorsements you would like to mention, etc.)

A. I was born and raised here in Scottsbluff and am a Scottsbluff High School graduate. I’ve been married to my wife, Monica for 23 years. Together, we have four wonderful children. Isaac, Eli and Emily have all graduated from Scottsbluff Public Schools and Eliseo III currently attends Longfellow Elementary.

I work in long-term health care and have been in this industry for the past 20 years. I am currently a member of Rotary and am a Multicultural Youth Leadership Board member. I’ve also volunteered with several organized youth sports groups. I enjoy spending time with my family traveling, attending church, and watching Husker football. Our family motto is “Faith, Family, Football.”

Q. What skills or experiences make you the best candidate to fill a school board seat?

A. In my role with health care services, I’ve had the privilege to work with people in all walks of life. I have great communication skills and enjoy engaging in conversation with others.

Having volunteered in our community, I’ve met and assisted many families in need. Based on those experiences, I want to make a difference. I am eager to learn and to be involved. If elected, I will do my best to serve in every way that I can.

Q. Identify a challenge facing the school district and how you feel the district should approach it.

A. I feel that one of the biggest challenges that the district faces is the recruitment and retention of staff. One suggestion would be to offer incentives to student teachers and then a secondary incentive if they sign on with the district. Another suggestion is to re-evaluate the benefits package for all staff.

Q. Statewide and national standards have become talking points in education. How do you think the Scottsbluff district compares? What areas do you feel changes should be made?

A. We are under the state average in testing. I think that Scottsbluff Public Schools does a great job at offering lots of extra supports, but a suggestion that I have would be to offer extra time during the school day to get work done.

More than “Cats Class.” Not a class for just certain students needing help or Saturday school, but one that would be for all students. It may help those who need help with homework, but who do not necessarily have support at home. It may also help all of the students who participate in extracurricular activities and are trying to juggle their time between school, homework, activities/sports and after school jobs.

Q. Voters in Scottsbluff will consider a ballot issue to construct a new aquatics center. Scottsbluff Public Schools will be a stakeholder in that center, if approved. Do you support the aquatic center? If it passes, how do you assure voters that such a facility would remain viable in the long-term?

A. Yes, I do support it. I think it would be a great asset to our community. The SeaCats would be able to train in a regulation-sized pool. We’d be able to host meets, thus bringing in revenue to our community. Not only would it help our schools, but also it promotes a healthy alternative for family time.

— Mark Lang, incumbent

Q. Briefly, tell constituents about yourself. (Brief bio, any endorsements you would like to mention, etc.)

A. I was born and raised in Scottsbluff. Graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1982 and I attended WNCC. I’m married to Annette Lang and have two daughters who also graduated from Scottsbluff High School. I’ve owned and operated Langs Lawn Care LLC for the past 34 years.

Q. What skills or experiences make you the best candidate to fill a school board seat?

A. I’ve been on the school board for the past 20 years. Because of this, I have a lot of background knowledge of how the schools are run. I’m willing to listen to our constituents and what they have to say. I also want to do what’s best for the kids.

Q. Identify a challenge facing the school district and how you feel the district should approach it.

A. I know Scottsbluff schools takes safety and mental health seriously, which I believe should be at the top of our list.

Keeping our kids safe is our top priority. We have several plans in place for keeping everyone safe during school hours and at extracurricular activities. Our safety plan is always changing to address growing needs.

Mental health is also a rising issue today. We have trained mental health professionals who are either in our buildings or come to our buildings to provide our students with what they need.

Q. Statewide and national standards have become talking points in education. How do you think the Scottsbluff district compares? What areas do you feel changes should be made?

A. I think Scottsbluff schools are doing a great job of sticking to the basic learning standards, such as reading, writing, arithmetic, science, technology and career readiness, to name a few.

When we have a growing number of today’s children who can’t even read or write, we have bigger problems that need to be addressed than focusing on societal issues. We should not indoctrinate our students with the “new ideas” that some people think we should teach our kids in today’s world. If my kids were still part of SBPS I would not approve of them being taught these new, wild ideas.

Q. Voters in Scottsbluff will consider a ballot issue to construct a new aquatics center. Scottsbluff Public Schools will be a stakeholder in that center, if approved. Do you support the aquatic center? If it passes, how do you assure voters that such a facility would remain viable in the long-term?

A. I do support the aquatic center. I like the idea of it being funded with sales tax versus property tax. With having multiple entities involved in this project, I think the long-term viability will be successful. With having this new center, it will give our swim team a place to hold larger home events, bringing in additional sales tax revenue for the city, and our Seacats can have additional pride in their sport.