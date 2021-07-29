Free technology course offered by AIM Institute

The entry-level course is designed to provide participants with basic knowledge and definitions of IT terms and concepts in five different areas of technology, Matis said. The classes will cover information about coding, data technology and security, infrastructure, tech support and design. The series of classes will help people new to tech discover where their interests lie and learn about possible career opportunities that involve these highly sought-after skills, from building a website to creating software, learning how to manage data and more.

“You don’t have to be tech-savvy or know a lot about technology to register — no prior experience is necessary to enroll. Our only expectation from students is that they come ready to learn and are excited to grow their tech skills,” Matis said.

Registration is required for the free, in-person course. To sign up, please visit: https://bit.ly/IntroTechCourse.

In addition to the free technology course, this fall, the EOC is offering free Accuplacer testing services — a series of tests that evaluate students’ abilities in reading, writing and math to help college administrators place them in courses that match their skills. Accuplacer testing is an alternative way for students who are interested in taking dual-credit classes to qualify for them if they do not meet requirements through an ACT or SAT score.