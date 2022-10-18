Friends of the Library hosting used book sale

Friends of the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library will host its annual used book sale Oct. 22-23 at the Hampton Inn in Scottsbluff.

The sale will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 1 - 3 p.m. on Sunday. Sunday will be a Buck-a- Bag shopping spree with shoppers paying only $1 for all the books they can stuff in a bag (grocery bag size). Shoppers are encouraged to bring their own bags or reusable shopping bags.

Books offered will include those weeded from the library collection as well as items donated by community patrons for the sale — books, DVDs, audio books, puzzles and more. Proceeds from the sale go to the Library Foundation and have been used to purchase books and equipment, to provide programming and to fund various library projects.

Prices at the sale range from 25 cents to $1 and include both new and used books and related items.

Friends of the Library was founded in 2002 to focus public attention on the library, stimulate use of the library’s resources and services, receive and encourage gifts in support of the library’s objectives, and to support and cooperate with the library in encouraging the community to use the library and its services.

The week of Oct. 16-22 is the 17th annual celebration of National Friends of Libraries Week. Currently 136 community members comprise the local Friends group and many of them volunteer time to assist with the annual used book sale.

In a press release, Friends president Britta Skavdahl said, “We feel the library plays an important part in our lives and we enjoy giving something back by being a member of Friends.”

Other officers of the organization are Erandi Gunapala, vice president; Carol Enderle, treasurer: Janice Casey, secretary, and Sue Schemm, book sale chairman.

Celebration activities at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library this week will include special displays of Friends’ suggested books, a meeting of the Novel Idea Book Club on Wednesday and the book sale on the weekend. Current and past members will be able to participate in the Friends of the Library book sale early, on Friday.

“Our library would be much poorer without the Friends,” library director Erin Aschenbrenner said. “The funds they raise definitely put the icing on the cake. I think most patrons would be surprised to learn how many of the services and programs they enjoy are supported by the Friends.”

National Friends of Libraries Week is coordinated by United for Libraries, a division of the American Library Association. United for Libraries supports those who govern, promote, advocate, and fundraise for libraries, and brings together library trustees, advocates, friends, and foundations into a partnership that creates a powerful force for libraries in the 21st century. For more information, visit www.ala.org/united.