Gering Art Club uses talents to show appreciation for teachers

As Gering Public Schools teachers and staff arrived to work Monday morning, they were greeted by colorful chalk drawings decorating the cement pads outside each school building. The artwork included messages like “We love our teachers” and “Thank you teachers,” as well as inspiring quotes about educators.

The positive artwork was a surprise for teachers in the district to show support for them during Teacher Appreciation Week, which began Monday. GPS spokesperson Jennifer Sibal said the Gering Public Schools Foundation partnered with Gering High School’s Art Club to surprise teachers at all the district buildings with encouraging messages and art.

When the idea was brought forward to the club, the students jumped on board right away.

“I was excited. I was like, ‘This is a cool idea,’” sophomore Kamryn Landers said.

Landers said it was particularly exciting for her since she got to help with the artwork at Geil Elementary, the grade school she attended when she was younger.

“I believe, (it’s a) very underrated profession,” she said. “They do all this outside stuff … but they don’t get paid; they just do this stuff for their students. So, I feel like we should do something for them to show that we truly appreciate what they do.”