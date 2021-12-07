Gering Blue mock trial team heads to state

While Stobel said he was proud of his students for doing so well with those physical aspects of the trial, he said it will be hard to impress judges at the state level with that, as the competition will once again be virtual this year.

“The biggest thing is going to be adjusting for a different environment because state is on Zoom,” he said. “…We had to do it last year, so we have a little experience, but that’s gonna be the biggest adjustment is now shifting gears and cross-examining Chromebook screens. They talked about eye contact a lot in the comments. Well, our eye contact now is with the Chromebook screen.”

Still, Stobel is proud of both of his teams and their competitive spirits in the competition.

“They’ve got to work all season, and then have both teams advance through the bracket was really cool to see all that hard work pay off,” he said, “and to see just how independent they can become once the moment arrives and once they have to think on their feet and know that we can’t throw a timeout like we can in practice. … As soon as the trial starts, they are on their own, and to see how they can maneuver and adjust and react I think is really cool.”