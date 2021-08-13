Gering Bulldogs arrive for first day of school

As students waited for the first bell to ring, they reconnected with friends on the playground as they walked and talked with each other. Third grade teacher Audrey Charbonneau said it was better than sitting around waiting for school to start.

“Every morning, instead of like going and sitting in the gym and stuff, they just walk, get some energy out in the morning,” she said. “... They just walk instead of just sitting and being quiet. (We) let them talk and socialize before we go in.”

While the first day of school allowed students to reconnect with friends and teachers, talk about their summer and compare first day of school outfits, it also fostered new friendships. First-year kindergarten teacher Karly Workman said she’s been looking forward to the first day of school for a while for that reason.

“I’m a little nervous just being a first-year teacher, but I think being kindergarten (teacher) is super helpful, because they’re all new too,” Workman said. “We had the open house last night, so I think that definitely helps them kind of ease into it.”

Lincoln Elementary staff and students were also excited to reconnect and welcome new faces to the Bulldog family.