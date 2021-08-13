Gering Bulldogs arrive for first day of school

Schools in Gering were bustling with energy Friday morning as staff welcomed roughly 1,800 students back for the first day of the 2021-22 school year.
As students eagerly left their parents to meet up with their school friends, young and old, Geil Elementary staff greeted them with fist bumps, high-fives and hugs.
Geil counselor Matthew Janecek, who fist-bumped, high-fived or hugged nearly every child who walked through the playground gate, said it’s one of his favorite days of the year.
“This day is always awesome because it’s terrific to see my friends. When they show up, things get better,” he said. “... (My favorite part) is just seeing everybody again, how much they’ve grown over the summer and hearing what they did and what they’re excited for this year, new teachers and that kind of thing. There’s just a lot of smiles and fist bumps. You miss those after not having them for a couple of months.”
Kaylynn Harper, a first grader at Geil, gave her dad Aaron a quick hug goodbye before running off to find her friends. As Harper watched his daughter run across the school’s front lawn, he said, summer was great, but it’s good to get the kids back in school.
“It’s bittersweet,” he said. “I enjoyed the time with them, but it’s time (to go back).”
As students waited for the first bell to ring, they reconnected with friends on the playground as they walked and talked with each other. Third grade teacher Audrey Charbonneau said it was better than sitting around waiting for school to start.
“Every morning, instead of like going and sitting in the gym and stuff, they just walk, get some energy out in the morning,” she said. “... They just walk instead of just sitting and being quiet. (We) let them talk and socialize before we go in.”
While the first day of school allowed students to reconnect with friends and teachers, talk about their summer and compare first day of school outfits, it also fostered new friendships. First-year kindergarten teacher Karly Workman said she’s been looking forward to the first day of school for a while for that reason.
“I’m a little nervous just being a first-year teacher, but I think being kindergarten (teacher) is super helpful, because they’re all new too,” Workman said. “We had the open house last night, so I think that definitely helps them kind of ease into it.”
Lincoln Elementary staff and students were also excited to reconnect and welcome new faces to the Bulldog family.
“This is always my favorite day of the year,” Lincoln fourth grade teacher Tracy Steele said. “I get to add 45 kids (two 4th grade classes) to my family.”
Although the students were overjoyed to see their friends, some parents watched their children head into the building feeling excited and nervous.
For Arielle Whitlock and her family, Gering is their new home. Whitlock and her husband, Brit, moved to Gering from West Virginia and have two children attending Gering Public Schools — Dutch, who is starting first grade and Eve, who is starting kindergarten at Lincoln.
“She’s so excited and I’m nervous,” Whitlock said of Eve starting kindergarten. “She’s over the moon.”
Despite relocating across the country, Brit said they knew Lincoln was the school for their children.
“We picked the school before the house,” he said.
Lincoln Elementary Principal Pam Barker was also excited for the first day of school, saying it’s a new year and a new look.
“It’s going to be an exciting new year, with new students, teachers and staff,” Barker said.
For fifth grader Ivan Alsides, he looks forward to “hanging out with his friends.”
Northfield Elementary students frolicked to the playground Friday morning, excited to see their friends again.
“I’ve had ‘em all last year, all these years, so I have my best friends, third grade student Tenzley Libsack said.
As students lined up by classroom on the playground, a new line formed as the school welcomed not only kindergartners, but also preschoolers to the building.
“It’s our first time doing it ... at least on-site,” Northfield Principal John Wiedeman said of the preschool program.
There was another new experience in store for the student body as they were shepherded into the multi-purpose room for an introductory assembly presented by Wiedeman. There, they’d learn how great it was to be Bulldogs. Unlike last year, where they had to have such meetings in their classrooms, Wiedeman said the Northfield family is going to hold their daily meetings as an assembly every morning. There, he said, they’d go through the news of the day and celebrate any birthdays or half-birthdays, for the students who were born in the summer.
Following the assembly, the students headed to their classrooms to start the semester.
“I thought it was going to be bad, but it’s good,” kindergarten student Trinitee Albaugh said, “and everything is going good.”
Reporters Olivia Wieseler and Christopher Borro contributed to this story.