Gering class holds virtual call with National Guard soldiers stationed in Kuwait

Fourth-grade students at Geil Elementary in Gering had the chance to speak with an old friend of theirs Monday, live from an Army base in Kuwait.

The students gathered together in teacher Lisa Gass’s classroom for a Zoom call with members of the Nebraska Army National Guard’s 1057th Military Police Company.

Students talked with Sgt. Fernando Rodriguez and Pvt. Kaite Fritzler, who are both on active duty and stationed in Kuwait. As part of a school project, Rodriguez has kept a regular correspondence with the class since January.

The fourth-graders peppered the soldiers with questions, such as what the weather is like in Kuwait, if they own dogs, what types of snakes live there and whether or not they like sushi.

They also asked them why they decided to join the military.

“I wanted to show my family members that if they put their minds to anything, they can do anything,” Fritzler told the class.

When asked what they do, Rodriguez explained the military police basically act like police officers back home. He said what he liked most about the service was meeting new people from different cultures.

He assured the students there was plenty the soldiers do to relax, from playing video games or BINGO to basketball or softball.

Fritzler has served for two years. Rodriguez has been in the military for 18 years, though his wife, Stacy Rodriguez, said this was the first time he’s been deployed. Rodriguez is the finance director for the district’s central office and was on hand to record the interview.

She gave the students Kuwaiti chocolates her husband had shipped out for them, as well.

The district’s curriculum and assessment director, Kory Knight, also stopped by for the Zoom call. Fritzler is her niece.

“I’m very proud that this is what she chose for herself. ... She sees the benefit and she understands what service means to your country,” Knight said. “...This is just an awesome experience for our Gering Public Schools students to be able to see the service people give when they’re in the military.”

Geil principal Angela Morris had every class correspond with a Gering-area resident who is not in the area. Some classes had college students for pen pals, but the fourth and fifth grade students had active military service members.

Fourth-grader Jack Judy said it was “nice to know how they live and do stuff around there and have a different kind of culture.”

Students thought up many of their queries. Some of the questions came from the information Rodriguez emailed to the class.

“We took our questions off of there, and we asked them again so we’d have some deeper explanation of it,” student Nikky Le said.

The soldiers deployed in October 2021. Rodriguez said they should be back stateside by the end of September.

“I’m super proud of him for going when he’s needed,” Stacy Rodriguez said of her husband. “...It’s a huge honor to support him back home.”

