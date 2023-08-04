Gering High School’s construction trades students have completed another house for a family in their community and are setting their sights on a different type of project in the coming school year: a preschool building at Northfield Elementary School.

On Tuesday, 2023 Gering graduates Jacob Van Anne and Colin Schwartzkopf led a tour of the home they helped build from the ground up. Both boys participated in the construction trades program for multiple years and have gotten their hands on nearly every step in the home building process.

“We framed the whole house,” Van Anne said. “We did windows, siding, fascia, soffit. We got to watch firsthand when the electricians and plumbers were here, and the concrete layers and shingles and HVAC, everything. It was quite the experience. We’re really fortunate to have this at Gering.”

The tour was provided for representatives from Mid-Plains Community College, which provides dual credit for Gering’s construction classes. Gering partnered with Mid-Plains as Western Nebraska Community College does not currently offer such a program for credit.

Mid-Plains Community College President Ryan Purdy said, “It’s exciting to see this focus on the trades. We don’t see that at a lot of high schools in our service area, so to see Gering Public Schools step up to the plate and have that affinity for technical education is awesome.”

Purdy, a Nebraska native, also said that his school is happy to partner with WNCC so that both colleges can share their strengths and provide opportunities for kids on the west side of the state.

“I just want to make sure the kids of western Nebraska have the same opportunities some of the bigger cities have, so any way that we can partner with Western (WNCC) to make sure that we can fill the holes that we can to provide, supplement each other and make sure the students have the opportunities to have the dual credit,” he said.

Gering High School’s construction trades program is one of few in the state of Nebraska and has been around for decades. Gering High School construction teacher Travis Gable and Mid-Plains Community College first year building construction instructor Ash Thompson both went through the program in the late 90s as GHS students.

Classes cover a wide range of subject matter in addition to hands-on work in the home. Students learn proper worksite safety, construction fundamentals and even get lessons on the business side of the trades. All of this is accomplished while also providing the vital service of providing housing for the people of Gering.

“I’m guessing over the years they’ve probably built upwards of 30 homes in the community,” Gable said.

Van Anne and Schwarzkopf are both ready to take the lessons they learned building homes in Gering with them as they take their next steps into their construction careers.

“I’m going into the field, into construction management at Iowa Western, so this sets me up perfectly,” Schwarzkopf said. “I learned everything from Mr. Gable here, it helped me prepare for my future.”

Van Anne decided to forego any more formal education, instead choosing to head straight into the workforce.

“No college for me,” he said. “The last three years I got to learn firsthand and get a head start on learning the basic knowledge of construction. That saved me a bunch of money, a bunch of time, and I liked it so much that I’ve decided to go into the trades myself and keep learning from my elders and mentors.”

Gering superintendent Nicole Regan also took the opportunity to announce that next year’s construction trades students will be taking on the task of building a new home for the preschool program at Northfield Elementary School.

Early childhood education has seen increased focus for Gering Public Schools over the last several years. Preschool programs have expanded in the district and are now offered at all three of its elementary schools, but Regan said that there is still work to be done.

“We have a great need for our 4- and 5-year-olds,” she said. “We have been growing classrooms. We’ve had four classrooms in the last three years, and we need to expand our early childhood programming.”

Regan and other school officials were pleased that the preschool project will be handled by Gable and his GHS students. She also said that it will be a treat for current Northfield students to watch the process come together throughout the school year.