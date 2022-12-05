Gering educators seek student success through early intervention, individual focus

Educators at Gering’s secondary schools have increased their focus on early intervention for students who are falling behind using programs designed to identify their unique, individual needs.

“We were thinking about our needs at the junior high and high school and trying to help our kids by finding the biggest need and addressing it in a positive way,” said Gering Junior High School principal Shawn Seiler.

That issue turned out to be missing assignments, which are often the primary reason that a student is failing one or more classes. According to Seiler, this new approach to student success was inspired by a book that administrators read over the summer.

“We as an administrative team went through a book this summer called ‘Brick House.’ Part of that involves bringing power to the students and the school,” said Seiler. “We use this brick house philosophy with our students who were having some trouble getting work in, which was one of the issues we wanted to address.”

GJHS created a position to specifically address this issue, known as the student success coach. In that role, Logan McCourtney does all that he can to make sure that students are caught up on their assignments through routine monitoring and intervention. While the program is designed to hold students accountable, Seiler said that the main priority is providing supportive resources.

“We use a homework lunch at the middle school to address some of those issues,” said Seiler. “Logan meets with some of those kids who are consistently not getting their work in and not passing classes.”

The general rule of the homework lunch is that if a student is down in two or more classes — meaning they have a failing grade, often due to missing assignments —they must attend. McCourtney can then assess what is preventing each individual from getting their work done, since these reasons vary greatly from student to student.

“I run my report on Mondays, and if there’s a kid that’s down in two or more classes I pull them out of class and just talk with them,” said McCourtney. “If it’s the first time for that student, sometimes that conversation is just about what’s going on and if there’s something we can do to help.”

That help can take many different forms depending on the student’s needs: extra time to complete assignments, life coaching, additional tools to encourage engagement with course material, etc. The overall goal is to catch students who may be falling behind before it’s too late.

When added to the existing resources at GJHS, student success coaches like McCourtney make it far less likely for any student to slip through the cracks and miss out on receiving the support they need to succeed.

“This is just another tier to help us identify those kids and get them the help they need a little bit quicker,” said Seiler.

The program has already seen great success according to Seiler and McCourtney. The homework lunch had a large group of attending students near the beginning of the school year, but that number has already dwindled to only five or six on most days. Meanwhile, the students who McCourtney visits individually have begun to show renewed enthusiasm and ownership of their education.

“I had a seventh grader run down the hall the other day and say, ‘Mr. McCourtney, I’m only down in one and I’m about to turn in three math assignments.’ They’re getting it.”

A similar approach is being taken by McCourtney’s counterpart at Gering High School, paraprofessional Brent Schneider, with a particular focus on missing assignments. Schneider also gets a weekly report, which he uses to identify students who are missing five or more assignments. He then meets with those kids and offers assistance.

“Just this morning I spoke with a kid who just seemed overwhelmed,” said Schneider. “He had eight or nine missing assignments, most of which were in one class. I said that maybe he should go talk to that teacher, and it was like a light went on. It may seem obvious, but sometimes that kind of solution is hard to see when you’re that overwhelmed.”

Like GJHS, the high school is dedicating resources to intervening before students find themselves in a hole too deep to dig out of. High school principal Mario Chavez said that they’ve even taken it a step further by hosting an academic focus day to help students get caught up on their assignments and seek additional help.

Using various reports concerning attendance, behavior, missing assignments, and credits toward graduation, the high school identified around 250 students that would benefit from a day of increased attention from the staff and dedicated time to catch up where they were falling behind for one reason or another. All other students were given the day off as a reward for being on-track.

Chavez said that the academic focus day was a great success, with 97% of the targeted students in attendance and the rate of students passing their classes jumping up by 5% immediately afterward to its current 96%.

All of the academic resources being made available to Gering students can be tied together with other programs designed to fulfill the other pressing needs that they experience as individuals.

“We’re meeting our students’ needs not only academically, but socially and alongside their mental health,” said Chavez. “If we meet their basic needs, then they’re going to flourish academically.”

Seiler and Chavez were confident that their schools would continue to see improvement in the academic success of their students based on the results of the student success programs. By giving each student the tools that they need, Seiler believes that they will see increased accountability and motivation in their kids.

“We want kids to take some ownership in their learning,” he said. “We want kids to know that we’re not going to let any student lose the opportunity to learn.”