Gering eighth graders explore career pathway classes at GHS

Gering eighth graders wandered the large commons area at the high school on Tuesday afternoon as they learned about different local career opportunities from 39 different business at the first annual Career Pathways Exploration Day hosted by the district.

Eighth graders are beginning their work on class schedules for their first year of high school, and the school district wanted to give them the opportunity to explore the different career pathway classes that the high school offers.

Gering Public Schools spokesperson Jennifer Sibal said the students spent the entire day at the high school, first participating in some demonstrations of different learning opportunities in the career pathway sector of the high school. The students made tacos in the culinary arts demonstration and presented a marketing pitch for the business activity.

The afternoon was then spent talking to and connecting with various local businesses to explore career pathways firsthand. The students were given a “passport” that needed to be stamped by different people at the career fair. Their goal was to get four stamps from each of the six different career sectors outlined by the Nebraska Career Education standards.

