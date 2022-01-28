Gering elementary students learn from POMS

Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.
Kimball junior Xavier Thomas-Lewis was touring colleges on the East Coast while visiting his brother Nicholas over winter break when he got the news.
It’s not a well-known musical, but that didn’t stop Scottsbluff High School students from getting excited for this year’s musical: “Big Fish.”
Panhandle youth robotics teams will be competing in one of four regional competitions Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Panhandle Research and Extensio…
During its Jan. 18 meeting, the ESU-13 Board of Education voted unanimously to approve Laura Barrett as the ESU-13 Administrator. Barrett has …
TORRINGTON — Eastern Wyoming College introduced new faculty and staff at their spring in-service.
TeamMates is a school-based mentoring program that strives to help students succeed in life. Mentors meet with their mentees at school and try…
Scottsbluff Air Force JROTC students are taking to the virtual skies this school year with the high-tech flight simulator that was purchased l…
A publicly shared text message linked candidates to getting critical race theory "out of the schools."
A transportation employee noticed the student walking through a parking lot at the district's bus yard Tuesday morning.
Public school proponents raised concerns about a pilot program that would send money to low-income families for private school or other learning resources, such as tutoring.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.