Gering elementary students learn from POMS
First graders from across the Gering school district practice their high kicks Friday afternoon for the school fight song dance routine that they would perform later that evening at the halftime of the boys' basketball game. The practice was a part of the dance clinic hosted by the POMS dance team.
Northfield third grader Tenzley Libsack smiles wide while clapping to the beat of the dance she just learned during the POMS dance clinic on Friday. She, along with around 90 other elementary students in Gering's district, performed two dances during the halftime of the boys' basketball game.
Gering students grades K-5 went back to school for two hours on their day off Friday to learn a dance routine with the Gering High School POMS dance team. They prepared two dances and performed at the halftime show of the boys' basketball game that same night.
