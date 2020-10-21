Gering FFA receives $20k grant

Gering Public Schools new FFA program received another grant on Monday night — this one valued at $20,000.

Ag teacher and FFA advisor Carrie Johns officially accepted the two $10,000 grants presented by agribusiness corporation WESTCO and national agribusiness bank and lender CoBank. David Briggs, president of WESTCO, presented the Johns with the $20,000 during a Monday night Board of Education meeting.

“I have to tell you, this is the most complete proposal I’ve ever gotten for a grant,” Briggs said, referring to the grant proposal written by Johns.

Briggs told the school board CoBank had approached WESTCO looking to donate a matching $10,000 grant. Briggs had heard of Gering’s recently restarted FFA program and figured it’d be a good fit.

The FFA club was also helped along by two other grants, totaling $3,300, according to Johns.

While agriculture is a large employer as well as a cultural staple of western Nebraska, FFA had been absent from Gering High School for nearly two decades. The seeds of the 2020 FFA were planted in December 2019 when dozens of parents flooded into the Gering City Administration Board Room to request Gering start an FFA and ag program.

One of those parents was Shain Shimic.