Gering fifth grade students learn flag etiquette

Every single detail about the American flag is symbolic for something, even down to each individual fold.

Folding the American flag is an art form of respect, honor and pride, which is why Geil Elementary principal Angela Morris decided to bring in Eldon Kramer, senior vice commander Detachment of Nebraska Sons of the American Legion, to show students the proper way to fold an American flag on Friday. This was the third year for this presentation.

“At Geil, … our fifth graders are in charge of the flag at the end of the day, so that’s why they needed to know how to how to do it (fold the flag),” Morris said. “And that’s what he (Kramer) said would be really great to teach them how to do it because they would bring it in all wrapped up (wrong).”

Morris knew Kramer since he had grandkids at Geil. He and other members of the Sons of the American Legion have been participating at the school’s Veterans Day program, and one year he said he was handed a flag folded backwards. He told Morris that he didn’t want to disrespect the veterans in attendance by showing a backwards-folded flag.

“I said, ‘I cannot go out there in front of the veterans with this flag the way it is,’” he said. “She goes, ‘Well, would you teach our kids how to fold the flags?’”