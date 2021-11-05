Gering fifth grade students learn flag etiquette

Every single detail about the American flag is symbolic for something, even down to each individual fold.
Folding the American flag is an art form of respect, honor and pride, which is why Geil Elementary principal Angela Morris decided to bring in Eldon Kramer, senior vice commander Detachment of Nebraska Sons of the American Legion, to show students the proper way to fold an American flag on Friday. This was the third year for this presentation.
“At Geil, … our fifth graders are in charge of the flag at the end of the day, so that’s why they needed to know how to how to do it (fold the flag),” Morris said. “And that’s what he (Kramer) said would be really great to teach them how to do it because they would bring it in all wrapped up (wrong).”
Morris knew Kramer since he had grandkids at Geil. He and other members of the Sons of the American Legion have been participating at the school’s Veterans Day program, and one year he said he was handed a flag folded backwards. He told Morris that he didn’t want to disrespect the veterans in attendance by showing a backwards-folded flag.
“I said, ‘I cannot go out there in front of the veterans with this flag the way it is,’” he said. “She goes, ‘Well, would you teach our kids how to fold the flags?’”
That began a partnership with the Sons of the American Legion unlike any other in the state. The first year, the organization just taught Geil students. These last two years, they brought in all of the fifth graders from the entire district to learn.
“At fifth grade you’re going to boost the kids’ patriotism up, and that’s good for the country and the flag,” Kramer said.
Kramer said his goal is to get this kind of program into school districts across the state. He even invited Chris Casey, the commander of the Nebraska Sons of the American Legion, to the program, as well as the president of the Nebraska American Legion Auxiliary, Barb Meyer. Both were impressed.
“This is something else. I don’t think you guys understand that this doesn’t happen across the state,” Casey said. “…This is Americanism. This is one of the pillars of the American Legion. It gets confused with patriotism at times. Patriotism is how we feel; American is the values of our country, so our flag is a part as a representation of our country. So, for them to teach you proper flag etiquette and that kind of thing, it’s just really super important.”
Meyer said, “I’m so impressed with the flag etiquette that you’ve learned and how well and fast that you learned it, and I am so thankful to see how you respect the flag.”
The respect was clear as students from Geil, Lincoln and Northfield all took their time folding the flag, getting every crease perfect and keeping the flags from hitting the floor.
“This is our sign of freedom,” Northfield fifth grader Saphira Olenick said.
Her classmate Arabella Newhoff added, “This is our flag of freedom, and if you have the flag at home, and it gets cold out, and so you need to learn how to fold it for bad weather.”
Kramer said he was pleased with how much respect the kids showed the flag, and he’s glad for their willingness to learn.
“There’s a code on how to fold it up, and the flag is very respected,” he said. “If you’re not doing things right, you’re disrespecting the flag plus the people that fought for that flag, and the first responders, the firemen, people like the American Legion. We just want to promote it to do it right and show them how to do it right.”
The program also included a special presentation for a handful of third and fourth grade boys who were honored by the Sons of the American Legion for pausing a summer football practice to put their hands over their hearts during the playing of the national anthem. Logan Hahn, Kirby Schaneman, Blake Kelly, Jimmy Madden, Jack Judy, Eli Bruckner, Kain Molina, Rhylan Lewellen and Kellen Malcolm were all given their very own flags during the program.