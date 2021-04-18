Gering High graduate can’t imagine teaching anywhere else than at alma mater

That, he said, has to be his favorite part of his job, both as an activity sponsor and a teacher.

“I think that’s probably one of my favorite parts is just watching kids blossom, ...seeing them as a little timid freshman speaker to being state champion senior year, or having a role in the chorus as a freshman, then being a lead as a senior,” he said.

“For German, I have them all for years. I’m the only German teacher they’ll get. And so I get to start them as freshmen when they know absolutely nothing, and then I get to send them off after senior year, when they could carry on a conversation if they had to … So to see the growth is really cool.”

Even better, he gets to do it alongside people he’s known forever. When he first began his teaching career, he taught alongside many of his own high school teachers. As they retired, two of his high school friends came on board. He even got to teach next door to his wife for a few years as well.

“I always said, ‘Where else can someone go to work with their best friends from high school?’” he said. “Now there is the three of us working together, and I would often think to myself, ‘Who else gets to say that they can do that?’”