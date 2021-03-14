Gering High graduate Ryan Escamilla takes top job at Lincoln Middle School

Ryan Escamilla picked a career field early.
“I knew I wanted to be a teacher from a young age,” Escamilla told the Star-Herald. “I know that’s a crazy young age to think about it. But I started thinking, ‘Hey, this might be something I want to do, as I get older.”
Escamilla said a teacher, Laurie Bahl, inspired him during his sixth-grade year. Whatever Bahl told Escamilla had an impact on him. Next fall, Escamilla will take over Schoo Middle School in Lincoln.
Now, Escamilla is set to lead a middle school of almost 1,000 students. It’s roughly the same size as Bluffs Middle School. His recent ascension to principal is the punctuation point — at least for now — on a career in education.
When Escamilla graduated from Gering High School in 1998, he was looking at two options for college, the University of Nebraska Lincoln or the University of Wyoming. In the end, he chose UNL.
“It was far away from home,” he said. “But ultimately, it was good because it allowed me to set my own path.”
The distance prevented him from going home on the weekends. It forced him to grow independently from his roots in western Nebraska. He wasn’t alone in Lincoln, however. A cohort of friends he’d made at Gering High School followed him to UNL.
“We all went our different ways in the end,” Escamilla said. “But we started out together and it was really just a good time to grow as individuals.”
Initially, Escamilla planned on moving back to western Nebraska after graduation. His intentions were disrupted when Escamilla was hired in the Lincoln Public School system. Over the next few years, Escamilla started laying roots in the Lincoln community. Between coaching and teaching social studies, Escamilla began impacting students in Lincoln. That was his intention all along.
While he hasn’t ruled it out, Escamilla said his parents moved closer to him six years ago. He said they wanted to be closer to their grandchildren.
“We have deep roots here,” he said. .
It wasn’t long before circumstance pulled Escamilla into another life change. He told the Star-Herald that he intended to be in the classroom his whole career. After all, teaching kids and leaving an impact on them drove Escamilla into the education field in the first place.
“I really enjoyed teaching U.S. History,” he said. “I enjoyed being in the classroom and making it relevant for them, making it interesting for them.”
During this portion of his career, Escamilla said he knew he was a good teacher. He also enjoyed doing it. Other people around him recognized his skills too. Before long, he was asked to step into leadership roles as an administrator.
When Escamilla decided to become an administrator, it wasn’t without consideration. He earned the proper certification for administration a year before deciding to go make the change. Instead of acting, he sat on it.
“I truly didn’t want to leave the classroom,” he said.
But the choice came down to impact. As an administrator, Escamilla imagined himself reaching more students. It wouldn’t be as direct, but the impact would be greater in scope.
“I want to make sure that students know that education can open doors,” he said. “I’ve tried to show students, this is how education can benefit you, you know, this is why it’s important. And this is why you should continue pushing yourself and learning.”
Escamilla is leaving Lincoln High School, where he has been since 2017, for the top job at Schoo Middle School. Before that, he was a coordinator at Park Middle School for two years. At Schoo, Escamilla is hoping to bring stability to the position. Schoo opened in 2009. Four principles have come and gone before Escamilla. He said the previous principles either retired or left for other positions.
“I don’t see myself wanting to move on,” he said. “I see myself as stabilizing that spot where, hopefully, I can provide leadership for many years to come.”