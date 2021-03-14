Gering High graduate Ryan Escamilla takes top job at Lincoln Middle School

“We all went our different ways in the end,” Escamilla said. “But we started out together and it was really just a good time to grow as individuals.”

Initially, Escamilla planned on moving back to western Nebraska after graduation. His intentions were disrupted when Escamilla was hired in the Lincoln Public School system. Over the next few years, Escamilla started laying roots in the Lincoln community. Between coaching and teaching social studies, Escamilla began impacting students in Lincoln. That was his intention all along.

While he hasn’t ruled it out, Escamilla said his parents moved closer to him six years ago. He said they wanted to be closer to their grandchildren.

“We have deep roots here,” he said. .

It wasn’t long before circumstance pulled Escamilla into another life change. He told the Star-Herald that he intended to be in the classroom his whole career. After all, teaching kids and leaving an impact on them drove Escamilla into the education field in the first place.

“I really enjoyed teaching U.S. History,” he said. “I enjoyed being in the classroom and making it relevant for them, making it interesting for them.”