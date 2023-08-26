Agriculture students at Gering High School will soon have an opportunity to get their hands dirty and cultivate plants on school grounds all year long thanks to the upcoming construction of a greenhouse on the GHS campus.

Officials announced the greenhouse project Friday morning. Undeterred by rain, GHS students joined district officials and fundraising partners to celebrate the expansion of agricultural education in Gering.

Gering Schools Foundation Director Jennifer Sibal said that when the school introduced its agriculture career pathway, which is now entering its fourth year, projects like the greenhouse seemed like a distant possibility.

“I know many of our students, parents, families and industry workforce partners had big dreams in mind as we took the leap into introducing agriculture classes and programming,” she said. “Today, we get to celebrate the realization of one of those dreams thanks to the generosity of Platte Valley Companies.”

Platte Valley Companies provided a $25,000 naming gift that Sibal said set the pace for a successful fundraising campaign conducted by the Gering Schools Foundation. That campaign funded the purchase and installation of a 24-by-48-foot CS3 four-seasons greenhouse. Construction is planned to begin in the fall with a groundbreaking.

Gering FFA President Trace Leetch spoke on the ways in which the greenhouse will benefit students in the school’s agriculture career pathway and FFA chapter.

“We are excited to soon have access to a greenhouse, which will enhance the classroom experiences and learning and will also open new doors for partnerships and projects through our growing FFA chapter,” Leetch said.

Platte Valley Companies CEO Hod Kosman expressed his pride in the greenhouse project and how important agricultural education is to the Gering area, and the United States as a whole.

“We are certainly honored to be a part of this project,” he said. “When you start talking ag, food, natural resources and FFA, that’s the future of our area and the future of our country. These young people will be on the forefront of where ag resources will go in the future.”

Kosman said agriculture has changed dramatically in the last 100 years and will continue to change during the lifetimes of the GHS students who stood beside him. For that reason, he said, the participation of young people in agriculture is crucial.

“It is vitally important that we have the young talent engaged in that whole effort," he said. "They need the ability to work and to study and to experiment and to understand the natural processes that go into the future that they’ll be a part of.”