Gering High School band gears up for festivals, future

Despite the title of the show the marching band is putting on, it’s more excitement than panic that senior drum major Anais Barraza feels when standing up in front of her bandmates directing them through their Panic! at the Disco field show.

“Music is my passion,” Barraza said. “Because of band, it brought out that passion for music, so band to me is very important, and it means a lot to me.”

Barraza has been playing an instrument in some way or another since the sixth grade, playing bass clarinet for pep band and concert band and guitar and bass guitar for jazz band. It wasn’t until her freshman year that she realized just how much she loved music.

“It has gotten me through a lot,” she said.

Despite the uncertainties that this year has brought, Barraza, along with the rest of her bandmates, are hopeful to compete in their normal band competitions. Right now, Band Director Ben Veilleux said the biggest competitions they are most looking forward to are the Old West Marching Band Festival and the Ogallala Festival.