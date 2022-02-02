Gering High School prepares 'Bye Bye Birdie' for spring musical

Gering High School will be throwing it back old-school style for this year’s spring musical with the 1960 Tony Award-winning Broadway production of “Bye Bye Birdie.”
Music director Shelly Muggli said this show has been on her bucket list to direct for a while.
“It’s a bucket list show for Mr. (Andy) Stobel (theatrical director) and for myself, too,” she said. “It’s one of those that we just love.”
Despite it being an old show, Muggli said the students have already had a lot of fun in beginning read-throughs and rehearsals. Junior Wyatt Soule, who will be playing main character Albert Peterson, couldn’t stop laughing when explaining all the parts he was excited for.
“I think probably the three biggest things I’m excited for: Dominic (Marostica) in a dress — like him doing the cross dressing scene because he’s trying to get away because he just went to jail — Regan’s (Fuller) tap number — it’s going to be so funny — and then probably the slap scene with Thomas (Connot) and Dom,” he said. “Those are going to all be great.”
Muggli said it was the first time in a while that she saw her students have as much fun as these kids did during just the first read-through. She said that for those who know the students and their personalities, the production will be that much more comical.
“I think that the first night that we read the script the kids just had a ball,” she said. “…You understand how funny this script is, but you also understand, because of the characters and the kids — you know them just as who they really are as a human — and then when you know that they have to play the characters against each other, it just hilarious,” Muggli said. “And especially to them (the students) — like, to the audience it’s going to be funny — but to these guys who really know the personality of the kids that are going to be playing the role, (it’s) even funnier. I mean, I’ve never had kids laugh so hard while they read through a script before.”
Of course, with the show having been written in the 60s, there are some moments that “haven’t aged well,” as junior Kaitlyn Peterson, who plays Mrs. MacAfee, put it.
“But, we’ll be keeping in most of the jokes,” she said. “So, I hope that people come out for that.”
Although rehearsals just started, many of the students are already looking forward to what this spring musical season has in store for them.
“I’m excited to explore being angry while acting, because was last year (I) didn’t get to do that a whole bunch,” junior Maddux Janecek, who played the cowardly lion in last year’s musical and is playing Mr. MacAfee this year, said. “So, I’m excited to explore new areas of acting.”
Junior Hannah Boyd, who is playing Rose Alvarez, said, “I’m excited to see how everybody works well together, and how it all comes together in the end, because it’s a big musical to take on, but it’s going to be really good.”
Peterson said even though it’s an older show, younger audiences should still come, because they’ll find it just as funny as the adults.
“I’m excited for the younger audience to come. I welcome all of them,” she said. “I (had) never seen the movie or heard of the show prior to having it at Gering, and it’s really a hoot. You wouldn’t expect it to be this funny for it being this old, but it is hilarious.”
Boyd said, “I think that everybody needs a good laugh, especially with everything that’s happened in the past few years. Just come enjoy the show, laugh at us being ridiculously hilarious.”
“Mostly just ridiculous,” Soule chimed in with a laugh.
Gering’s musical will take the stage April 21-23, and tickets will go on sale March 15.