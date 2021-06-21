Gering High School selected to participate in 2021 Nebraska Farm to School Institute

GERING - Gering High School was selected as one of eight Nebraska school teams to attend the 2021 Nebraska Farm to School Institute in June. The Nebraska Department of Education and Nebraska Extension are offering this Institute to support selected schools in designing and implementing effective school-wide farm to school (F2S) programs — programs that create a culture of wellness, improve food quality and access, engage students in agriculture and nutrition education, and strengthen local food systems.

Thirty million students participate in the National School Lunch Program daily. Lunch shaming, rising school lunch debts and highly processed foods are trending topics about school cafeterias in today’s media. But school meal programs can — and have — improved, and when F2S is part of those improvements, meal participation increases by an average of 9%. F2S connects schools with their local producers and facilitates getting fresh whole foods on the lunch tray. As more students eat school meals, school meal program revenue increases and more local foods can be purchased providing all youth the chance to participate in their local food system.