Gering High School students fix cars for those in need

Automotive students in Gering are practicing their trade skills by fixing cars for community members in need.

Work on the vehicles is undertaken by students enrolled in Gering High School’s Auto II class, an advanced automotive course led by industrial arts teacher Zzyzx Brown. Brown is a Gering alumnus who took industrial arts classes during his time at GHS, and he is grateful that he got the opportunity to return and work with future mechanics.

The class includes a small amount of lecturing and book work to help students grasp fundamentals like how engines work, but a high priority is placed on students getting their heads under the hood and their hands dirty.

“Over 75% of the class is hands-on,” said Brown. “The students learn more when we’re actually working on something. While they’re working, I walk around and go through it with them step-by-step.”

The school’s shop had six vehicles undergoing work on Wednesday morning, and each had a small team of students working together to diagnose and fix the problem. One pair was replacing spark plugs, while another group was discovering why a vehicle’s headlights were not functioning properly. Some were even working on rewiring a trailer belonging to one of their classmates.

“We get into a lot of stuff,” said Brown. “We even get into newer stuff like the parking sensors on a 2020 Ford all the way to a ‘64 Mustang we have next door that we pulled the transmission out of. We cover a very wide range of vehicles.”

Brown said that trades classes like his are vital because they help kids discover viable career paths that use a different set of skills and way of thinking.

“Not every student is really good at math, English, science,” said Brown. “But mechanics are in short supply. If any of these kids want to be mechanics, they can get hired pretty much anywhere.”

Even students who have no intention of working as professional mechanics can gain important life skills in Brown’s classes. They learn to perform routine maintenance on their own vehicles, which can save thousands of dollars over their lifetime.

“It teaches them to be independent, and it teaches a lot of critical thinking skills, too. They have to diagnose the vehicles, figure out what’s wrong with them, and go from there. It’s such a good outlet for students. They get to work with their hands, and a lot of them do better with that.”

Typically, the cars worked on by the students belong to family members or someone who reaches out to the school, but recently a partnership was formed between the automotive class and the Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska (CAPWN).

“CAPWN reached out to us because they wanted to give us a grant to help people in need of having their cars fixed,” said Brown. “Mr. (Mario) Chavez (GHS principal) and I thought that was a fantastic opportunity, and it helps both parties. Our kids get to see, diagnose, and fix different issues, and they get the parts and labor for free.”

So far CAPWN has submitted 17 cars to the GHS students for maintenance and repairs, and they have completed work on 11 of them. Brown said this is because his students want to go all-in on helping members of their community.

“These kids get really excited when they see the cars. They ask, ‘Is this a CAPWN car? Let’s get it fixed as fast as we can.’ They really buy into it,” said Brown. “They like being able to help their community, and this is their way to give back.”

Brown said that seeing his students devoted to helping their community and getting to witness the lightbulb moments when they truly come to understand how something works make his job very rewarding.

“It’s a thing we do for our community to keep everybody moving. A strong community is a good community, and anytime you can help somebody, you should.”