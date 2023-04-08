In two weeks, Gering High School students will invite the community to cut loose with their production of film and stage favorite, “Footloose.”

“Footloose” is best known for the 1984 film of the same name starring Kevin Bacon and Lori Singer, but it also has a long history as a stage show. The version being performed by the Gering students is based directly on that film, and is celebrating its own 25-year anniversary this year, making it the perfect time for new and old fans alike to revisit this classic.

According to Gering High School vocal music director Andrea Tritt, the greatest challenge in putting together the show has come from the impressive number of activities that the cast and crew are all involved in. Thankfully, they show the same tireless dedication to musical rehearsal that they do in all of their other endeavors.

“Our students are involved in so many things. They’re involved in sports, and the vast majority of them were involved in speech and just won state,” she said. “They worked really hard on that, and now I think they’ve kind of switched their focus to musical, so the last couple weeks have been very productive. We’ve gotten a lot done, and I think we’re right on track.”

This is Tritt’s first year in her new position at the high school, and “Footloose” will mark her debut as a director. She said that the experience has been a lot of fun, but that it’s impossible to know exactly how much you’re biting off when you take on such a role.

“It’s been a process, kind of like a marathon,” she said. “You don’t think about how many things go into putting on a show. There’s costumes, and licensing, getting the programs made, and everything else. There are a lot of moving pieces, but we’re getting close to the end.”

Throughout the rehearsal process, Tritt’s focus has stayed on her students. She said that watching them grow over the course of their work on “Footloose” has been very fulfilling for her as an instructor.

“I’ve enjoyed working with the kids the most," Tritt said. "Seeing them get into their characters and get excited about the musical. This musical really ended up fitting these kids really well."

She plans to maintain that philosophy throughout her time as vocal music director at Gering High School and strive to select shows that complement and showcase the individual talents of each group of students she has the opportunity to work with every year.

“It will pretty much be based on the group of kids that I have at the time,” she said. “Once I get to know the kids and their personalities and strengths, that’s what I want to base musicals on.”

The show is set to open on Thursday, April 20 and run through Saturday, April 22. Shows will take place at 7 p.m. each night. Tickets for “Footloose” are $10 each and are available for purchase now at bit.ly/3ZK1bp5.