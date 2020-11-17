Gering hosts One Act competition without an audience

For one, the Gering High School science teacher said students read lines in masks.

“It’s been good for our kids to have to learn how to overcome,” Dillinger said. “They’re learning to project sound through the mask effectively.”

It’s also been difficult to maintain a cast, Dillinger said. During Saturday’s performance, five students were at home quarantined.

“Our understudies have gotten a workout,” she said. “It’s been a little bit crazy.”

Overall, Dillinger said there’s been a lot of uncertainty about how and if performances will be able to continue. But despite the uncertainty, Dillinger said the goal remains the same. That is, ensure the actors have a chance to perform. If that means restricting who can view the show, then so be it. But performing without an audience is a challenging task.

“Theater kids want to perform,” Dillinger said.

While no fans or community members were allowed to watch the performance, Dillinger said they managed to fill some seats by having the other teams sit in the theatre. She said they weren’t allowed to mingle and had to sit on opposite ends of the theater. They also had to use separate doors when leaving the building.